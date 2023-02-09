Valentine’s Day is a special day for couples to celebrate their love and commitment. If you’re looking for the perfect place to pop the question, you’re in luck! From breath taking views, to intimate settings, there are many amazing locations to choose from. Whether you prefer a romantic, scenic location, a cozy indoor setting, or a unique and adventurous spot, you’ll find inspiration here. From stunning city skylines to serene countryside landscapes, we’ve rounded up the best places to propose on Valentine’s Day, so you can make this special moment unforgettable for you and your loved one.

Iskate at Roseate House

Looking for a unique and memorable way to propose to your significant other on Valentine’s Day? Look no further than the “Propose on Ice" package, available from 7th to 14th February 2023. This special offer includes a 45-minute ice skating session for two at ISKATE, with a private marshal to ensure a safe and enjoyable experience. After your time on the ice, you’ll be treated to a delicious 3-course meal at Roasted. The restaurant will be decorated in a Valentine’s themed style, creating a romantic atmosphere for your special moment. As a keepsake, you’ll receive a photo souvenir of your experience, and a special gift to commemorate the occasion. With everything included in this package, this is the perfect opportunity to make your proposal one to remember.

Khwabgah at Noormahal Palace, Karnal

What can be better than a serene romantic candle-lit setting on the majestic balcony of a beautiful Indian palace, with the stars and moon lighting up the sky to make the whole experience dreamy to express your love. With the whole place just for yourself for an exclusive and exquisite experience, nothing can make Valentine’s celebration perfect, grander, and special. Treat your Valentine like true royalty with this unmatched customisable experience at one of the most luxurious royal chambers in the country – Khwabgah at Noormahal Palace. One gets blown away with this heavenly ornate royal chamber, one of the most lavish settings for a romantic experience. Arched stonework, crystal chandelier, gold leaf frescoes, hand-painted walls, opulent furniture, rare antiques and artwork, and rich drapes adorn the royal chambers.

Valentine’s is all about making an impression on your partner and proposing your love to them. To make your proposal all the more memorable, Noormahal’s Khawbgah suite presents you with a convertible balcony. The experience comes with a private butler to serve you, to make the day more peaceful and serene. They offer a rich choice of culinary spread which can be tailored according to your preference. So, delight in and make the most of the day of love with a stay at this opulence Khawbgah suite at Noormahal Palace, Karnal.

Renest River Country Resort Manali

Nestled in the scenic Himalayan valleys, Renest River Country Resort Manali offers breathtaking views, warm hospitality, and unforgettable experiences. With 58 spacious rooms, including duplexes and suites with valley views, guests can enjoy comfortable accommodation during their stay. The resort boasts two dining options, including TRIBE, an all-day dining restaurant, and CULTURATI, which serves the best local cuisine of the region with a focus on seasonal produce. Be sure to try the local delicacies such as Sidu and Rajma Madra. The resort also has a spa for a relaxing escape.

Make your romantic holiday even more special with the Valentine’s special package offered by the resort. Indulge in a couple’s spa, bake pizzas together with the resort’s chef at the outdoor wood fire oven, or go on a fishing expedition together. After a day filled with meaningful activities, propose to your special someone with the stunning mountains and river as witnesses to your memorable day. The Valentine’s special package includes decor, cake, and meals, making it the perfect way to celebrate your love on this special occasion.

Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra

Taj Hotel & Convention Centre, Agra is the perfect hotel for a weekend getaway, a fairytale wedding, a corporate event, or a quick workation. Spread over 4.5 acres and conveniently located within walking distance from the Taj Mahal, the hotel boasts elegantly designed rooms in a contemporary style. Guests can take advantage of the hotel’s amenities, including a spa, kids play area, and state-of-the-art fitness center.

The hotel offers a variety of dining options, including Palato, the all-day diner, Daawat-e-Nawaab, the Indian specialty restaurant, and two lounges, Liquid Lounge, and Tea Lounge. The highlight of the hotel is Infini - The Sky Lounge, a stunning rooftop bar with views of the Taj Mahal.

This Valentine’s Day, make a memorable proposal to your forever at Infini. With the icon of love, Taj Mahal in the backdrop, you’ll be able to treat your loved one to delicious global cuisine and lip-smacking cocktails. Infini has already witnessed many celebrity proposals, making it the perfect setting for your own special moment.

