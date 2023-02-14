Valentine's Day 2023: Last Minute Dessert And Snack Ideas You Can Surprise Your Partner With

It is Valentine’s day and it is totally understandable if you have missed out on planning something big for your partner but as they say, the joy of life depends on the little significant things. There is still time to whip up some really fun and flavourful dishes for your loved one. So, what are you waiting for, put on your apron and start working on it.

Banana Walnut Pancakes with Fresh Fruit Medley

Ingredients

1 large ripe mango

1 papaya (Or 3 cups of berries, such as blueberries, blackberries, raspberries, strawberries or sliced bananas)

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

1 tablespoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup mashed, ripe banana (about 1 medium)

1 1/3 cups of non-fat milk

1 egg

1/2 cup chopped California walnuts

Maple syrup or honey (optional)

Oil for the griddle or skillet

Preparations

1. Peel mango then slice the fruit from the pit; cut into 1/2-inch chunks. Peel and halve the papaya then scrape out the seeds; cut it into 1/2-inch chunks; toss with the mango and set aside. If using berries, rinse and pat dry with paper towels; slice strawberries and set aside to top pancakes.

2. In a medium bowl, mix together flour, sugar, baking powder and salt. In a large bowl, whisk together banana, milk, egg and walnuts. Stir in dry ingredients just until moistened; some lumps in the batter are okay. If the batter seems too thick, add a bit more milk.

3. Heat griddle or skillet, preferably nonstick, until medium hot (a few drops of water sprinkled on it will sputter before evaporating). Brush with a little oil. Spoon the batter onto the griddle, using about 1/4 cup per pancake. Cook for about 2 minutes, until the surface is dry and full of bubbles, then turn and cook up to 1 minute longer or until golden brown. Keep pancakes warm in a low-heated oven.

4. Serve pancakes hot with prepared fruit and drizzle with maple syrup or honey, if desired.

Walnut Berry Salad with Pink Pepper

Ingredients

750g mixed berries (i.e., strawberries, raspberries, red currants, blueberries, blackberries)

1 vanilla pod

1 tablespoon sugar

1 pinch of freshly grated nutmeg

½-1 teaspoon of crushed pink pepper

50g California Walnuts

½ bunch of fresh mint

Preparations

1. Sort out, rinse off and clean berries. Cut up strawberries in half. Cut open the vanilla pod lengthwise, scrape out the soft pulp and mix in with sugar, nutmeg and pink pepper. Add the flavoured sugar to the berries and mix them together.

2. Chop up walnuts roughly and roast them in a small, coated fat-free pan. Leave walnuts to cool off on a plate. Rinse off the mint, shake dry and pluck the leaves from the stalk. Mix walnuts and mint together with the berries and serve.

Tip: This salad also goes well with vanilla ice, whipped cream or vanilla custard.

Walnut Pots de Crème

Ingredients

1 cup toasted and finely ground California walnuts.

2 cups whipping cream 4 ounces good quality dark chocolate chopped.

3 tablespoons orange liqueur.

6 egg yolks.

5 tablespoons sugar

Preparations

Toasting walnuts: In a large, dry skillet over medium-high heat, toast walnuts, stirring occasionally, until lightly brown, about 1 to 2 minutes. Preheat oven to 160°C. 3. In a small saucepan over medium-high heat, combine walnuts, cream, chocolate and orange liqueur. Stirring frequently, heat until all the chocolate has melted and the mixture is near boiling, about 5 minutes. Remove from heat and set aside. 4. In a large bowl, combine egg yolks and sugar and whisk until just combined about 1 to 2 minutes. Slowly add the hot cream while whisking to prevent curdling. Whisk until combined. 5. Pour mixture into six 3/4 cup (175 ml) ramekins, soufflé or custard cups and place into a baking dish. 6. Add hot water to the baking dish until it reaches halfway up the outside of the ramekins. Bake for 20 minutes and let cool. 7. Serve warm or at room temperature, with fresh whipped cream and berries, if desired.

Pro Tip By Chef Sabyasachi Gorai: Pots de crème can be made one day ahead and stored in the fridge; bring to room temperature before serving.

