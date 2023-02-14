The South Indian film industry is delivering back-to-back blockbusters. From films like Baahubali, KGF, and RRR to Kantara, regional films have secured a special place in the hearts of millions. Naturally, celebrities have garnered a loyal fan base across social media platforms. Most of them are quite active on these platforms, dropping updates about their personal and professional lives. Not to forget, the love stories and dreamy weddings of some of the actors and actresses in Tollywood often leave fans gushing. On the occasion of Valentine’s Day today, February 14, let’s take a look back at South Indian stars who married the love of their lives.

Vignesh Shivan-Nayanthara

Nayanthara and Vignesh have become two inseparable names in the film industry. Being in a live-in relationship for about 6 years, the pair decided to take their marital vows on June 9, 2022. Shelling out major couple goals, Nayanthara and Vignesh’s wedding in Mahabalipuram was a dreamy affair. They also welcomed twin boys, Uyir and Ulagam, through surrogacy.

Yash-Radhika Pandit

KGF star Yash and his wife Radhika Pandit’s love story blossomed on the sets of the 2004 Kannada serial, Nandagokula. Post their first encounter, the pair featured in numerous films and serials together. On December 9, 2016, Yash walked down the aisle with his beloved. The couple welcomed their daughter Ayra on December 2, 2018. Yash and Radhika embraced parenthood for the second time with the arrival of their baby boy Yatharv on October 30, 2019.

Ram Charan-Upasana Kamineni

Telugu actor Ram Charan is happily married to his childhood sweetheart Upasana Kamineni. The duo got married on June 14, 2012, in a lavish ceremony. The couple met for the first time during their college days. From being good friends to exchanging vows, the celebrity pair have indeed come a long way. Presently, Ram Charan and Upsana are expecting their first child.

Allu Arjun-Sneha Reddy

Pushpa actor Allu Arjun has become one of the most sought-after actors in the film industry. On March 6, 2011, the 40-year-old star tied the nuptial knot with his partner Sneha Reddy. The couple, who met at a wedding ceremony in the US, instantly felt a connection. After dating each other for a few years, the madly-in-love pair took their relationship to the next level. Presently, the duo shares a son Ally Ayan and a daughter Allu Arha.

