Valentine’s Day is a time to express love and affection towards those close to our hearts. One way to do this is by giving gifts, and jewellery is a timeless and sentimental choice. Whether you’re looking for a special piece for yourself or for a loved one, there’s a range of options available to suit all styles and budgets. From elegant necklaces to personalised bracelets, there’s a piece of jewellery to match every taste. Moreover, jewellery can serve as a lasting reminder of love, making it a perfect gift for the occasion. Additionally, with the rise of sustainable and ethical brands, it’s easier than ever to find jewellery that not only looks beautiful but also aligns with personal values. So why not surprise your significant other or treat yourself this Valentine’s Day with a stunning piece of jewellery?

Milind Sharma, Co-Founder, Mabel, says “Jewellery is timeless and exudes a great sentimental value when gifted to loved ones. What makes jewellery even more special are its intricate details and exquisite styles. It easily makes for a popular gifting option for any occasion, including Valentine’s Day, which is right around the corner."

“At Mabel, we wish to help people strengthen their bond with their loved ones. When our customers choose their preferred jewellery design or brand from our platform, we hope to see them honour their unique relationships. And this is why we strive to curate unmatched jewellery options that can bring joy and sparkle into people’s lives," adds Sharma.

The collection by Reliance Jewels is inspired by the power of self-love, with the belief that each and every one of us deserves to shine. The collection aims to celebrate the unique qualities that make us who we are, and encourage us to embrace our individuality with confidence. The stunning diamond jewelry in this collection is designed to symbolize the inner brilliance and radiance that shines within us all.

A diamond, gemstone or silver ring is a classic and can be paired with a heart-shaped pendant, modern statement neckpieces, or even a customised initial necklace. Add an elegant charm bracelet or piece adorned with diamonds or gems to elevate your gift. “Silver jewellery is also an all-time classic favourite. Our customers can also choose diamond studs, heart-shaped earrings, classic hoops, or dangle earrings for a more romantic and sophisticated option," opines Sharma.

Each piece is handcrafted with precision and adorned with sparkling diamonds in the Self-Love Collection by Reliance Jewels. Indulge in a luxurious affair with yourself and show the world the confident and empowered person that you are. With a range of designs to choose from, find the perfect piece to complement your unique style and add some extra sparkle to your life

Bracelets:

Embrace your inner radiance with 14- karat rose gold & diamond studded self-love bracelets for Men & Women.

Pendants:

Sparkle this Valentine’s Day & add a radiant touch to your looks with the two-tone diamond studded self-love pendant collection.

Rings:

Adorn your finger with a symbol of romancing with oneself, with these 14- karat gold & diamond studded self-love rings collection

When selecting jewellery for a loved one, choosing a piece representing one’s relationship is important. The thought and love behind the gift are what truly counts.

