Valentine’s Day is a time to show love and appreciation to those closest to us. It’s a day to celebrate love and relationships in all their forms. While gifts are not the only way to express love, they can be a meaningful gesture that shows how much you care. With so many options available, it can be difficult to choose the perfect gift for your significant other. To help you out, we have put together a comprehensive guide to Valentine’s Day gifting. From romantic ideas to practical presents, we’ve got you covered. Whether you’re looking for something sentimental, sweet or just a little bit of fun, this guide has something for everyone. With our expert tips, you’re sure to find the perfect gift to show your love and appreciation on this special day.

Monrow

Advertisement

This Valentine’s day, Monrow Shoes makes sure to have you covered by offering an array of stylish shoes for your romantic date on Valentine’s day. A beautiful amalgamation ranging from strappy heels, metallic heels to animal-printed heels, Monrow features a variety of fresh colours and designs. With its playful and fun spirit, Monrow’s assortment of styles turns heads. A fresh colour palette of white, black, pink, green, beige, and beige is highlighted in their new range. Embrace this season of love in a lovely pair of shoes by Monrow.

SimSum Fine Jewelry

Advertisement

Gifts as timeless and beautiful as natural diamonds can be bestowed over to the love of your life. So can the celebration of love be really complete without perfect personalised jewelry gifts? Get it right with the best bijoux from SimSum Fine Jewelry to say “I love you". From timeless jewellery to trendsetter pieces, below are the best pieces from SimSum Fine Jewelry that will be treasured as a symbol of Love.

Bottega Veneta

Advertisement

Ditch the colour Red this valentine’s day and gift your loved one an iconic Bottega Veneta in a stunning colour palette of Metallics, Green and Black to remember this day forever. Whether you’re looking for classic bags or belts and heels, here is a chance to make this Valentine’s Day extra special. Choose a gift specially designed for this season of love from Bottega Veneta’s Valentine day gifting guide.

Advertisement

Jimmy Choo

Advertisement

Discover luxury gifts for her with designer styles from Jimmy Choo. Expect signature crystals, liquid mirror leather, and an India specific capsule collection - all showcasing the refined delights and iconic go-to styles, this season of love. For the confident, playful, and daring spirited lady of your life, bring to her a selection of sheer elegance filled with sophisticated styles.

COACH

Now that the Holiday season is over, we are officially turning our eyes to the next big thing in our calendars and to get swoon over by Valentine’s day. If you’re looking to splurge on your significant other, or perhaps you’re shopping for a little something for your sister, mother, or Galentines, COACH has the absolute perfect ‘pick me’ up for everyone. From classic totes to arm candies with y2k touch, from pretty accessories to quirky ready to wear garments, the brand has got you all covered with their top picks for this Valentine’s Day.

Michael Kors

A collection that is sure to impress, Michael Kors shares options that are heartworthy and can be a great addition to their collection. Whether it’s a stylish Hudson backpack to elevate the daily commute for the man or a classic crossbody parker bag for the lady - perfect for brunches to evening soirees, there’s everything you can think of. Michael Kors and Michael Kors Mens collection is designed to be a timeless style you’ll turn to season after season.

Kate Spade New York

This Valentine’s Day makes your girl feel like a queen with the exclusive collection from Kate Spade New York. Gift your woman a direct representation of love with Kate Spade’s Heart-shaped adorable purse coin or a voluminous Tote with a rhythmic pattern of repetitive heart motif. Styling up these pieces for a date will definitely add an extra oomph to the outfits.

TUMI

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and what better way to celebrate it with a gift of love. TUMI has the perfect gift for your loved ones. With do-anything go any-where at the heart of our purpose, TUMI comes to you with personalised duffel for the couple on-the go. The collection comprises entirely new styles focused on modularity, sustainability, and durability to make your travel experience hassle-free. Presenting new silhouettes including backpacks, slings, chest packs, briefs, duffel and cross- bodies. The key features not just add comfort but a style element to your travel needs. The strap, fully lined interior, and side handle will make it easy to grab and go as you too take off another adventure.

ALDO

With the season of love approaching, express your feelings in style with Aldo’s special collection this Valentine’s day. For all the lady love it offers heels, platforms, cross bodies, top handles suitable for a romantic dinner date. For men, the brand offers the ideal pair of moccasins, loafers, sneakers for a perfect sense of style. Gift your loved ones the right gift from Aldo which will elevate the style quotient and personality while creating a strong fashion statement.

FILA

Forget the conventional flowers and chocolates, there’s nothing better than gifting your “SOLEMATE" in the month of love something they obsess about other than you—sneakers, duh! Make Valentine’s Day special by surprising them with the most perfect pair of sneakers from FILA. Browse below the list to see shoes that will make them gush about it even after date night.

Faces Canada

Finding what to gift your special someone this Valentine’s Day? Faces Canada has got you covered with the best adorable and affordable gift sets specially curated for your loved one that guarantee a charming way to surprise and delight your beauty-enthusiastic partners.

Villeroy & Boch

With Valentine’s Day right around the corner, set the mood right with a sophisticated touch to your set up. Villeroy and Boch have created specially curated products with a wide range of gifting options across categories. The collection includes products such as Boston Coloured Dessert Bowl, Manufacture Glow Gourmet Plate, Boston Coloured Shot Glass, Purismo Wine Glasses, Boston Champagne Flute Glass for the perfect rendezvous. It also includes elegant decor elements that create a romantic aura with a contemporary touch to your set up. Raise a toast to a romantic meal/drinks with the finest wine and food contained in these stylish cutlery pieces from Villeroy & Boch to upgrade your dining experience this Valentine’s day.

SkinQ

The SkinLove Kit by SkinQ is the perfect gift for Valentine’s Day to show your love and care for your dear one. The kit includes Glow Bright Mask, Sun Protect Ultra Light Gel, and Moisture Balm. The Glow Bright Mask is a 4-in-1 clay mask that instantly brightens and gives radiant skin, while Moisture Balm nourishes and hydrates the skin. The Sun Protect Gel is a unique sunscreen with SPF40 and Vitamin C that protects skin from sun damage. This kit is formulated by Celebrity Cosmetic Dermatologist Dr Chytra Anand and perfect for prepping skin for the festive season.

The Ayurvedic Company

The T.A.C’s Kansa Wand is an ideal gifting choice whether you’re shopping for your better half, a friend, or even a family member. This holistic tool for abhyangam, an Ayurvedic face and body massage method, is created from the purest copper, tin, and neem wood. Due to its anti-inflammatory and purifying qualities, kansa is auspicious and aids internal healing. The wand tightens, tones, and strengthens muscles while relieving the pain spots for total well-being when used with an apt serum or oil. It is a multipurpose tool and equally good for the face and body. To derive the best results from the Kansa Wand, use the broader head for the body and the smaller head for the face.

GK Hair Professional

The professional range from GK Hair offers the best solution for your dry, frizzy, and rough hair. This love season, make your hair luxurious, gleaming and frizz-free with amazing kits by GK Hair Professional. Gkhair gold shampoo comprises aloe vera, shea butter, juvexin & argan oil to protect, nourish and restore hair health, giving it suppleness, shine and a pleasant aroma of rare floral extracts. Gkhair gold conditioner moisturizes and nourishes hair internally restoring them back to their youthful state. Gkhair gold serum enriched with the goodness of juvexin, aloe vera, shea butter and argan oil provides deep nourishment to the hair, eliminates frizz and adds shine.

LeCreuset

The month of love is here, and LeCreuset is here to celebrate this bond. Set hearts aflutter with LeCreuset limited-edition pieces in passionate Cherry Red, blushing Shell Pink, and serene Meringue White. Le Creuset’s L’Amour Collection is perfect for Valentine’s Day but will be special enough for any romantic evening in the other 11 months. Each piece has adorable heart appliques on a simple white background or spots a heart-shaped knob in royal gold. It’s understated but sweet, exactly how we hope for a comfortable relationship to evolve.

The Body Shop

Valentine’s Day is just around the corner, and if you are someone whose love language is skincare, whether it’s gifting it to your loved ones or treating yourself, The Body Shop, has much to offer for every budget. With a sharp focus on sustainability and fair trade, The Body Shop’s products are 100% cruelty-free, with almost all of their packaging being recyclable. The Sweetest Strawberry Heart Gift Box is a Berry Good surprise for anyone who enjoys fresh juicy strawberry-based products with a fruity fragrance. The Sweetest Strawberry Heart Gift Box comes with Strawberry Lip Butter, Strawberry Body Butter, and Strawberry Hand Cream that is guaranteed to give you head-to-toe TLC. But besides providing the utmost nourishment, the gift box also helps local communities, especially women, in Ghana since the Body Butter and Hand Cream are handcrafted with Community Fair Trade Shea Butter from the African nation.

Juice Beauty

Introducing Juice Beauty’s Phyto-Pigments, a cruelty-free and organic cosmetic line that nourishes and soothes your skin while providing color and coverage. Made with certified organic ingredients and vibrant plant pigments, these cosmetics are 100% vegan and free of insect-based dyes. The collection includes Flawless Serum Foundation, Ultra-Natural Mascara, Illuminating Primer, and Liquid Line & Define-Black, all packaged in recyclable glass and FSC paper. Phyto-Pigments Flawless Serum Foundation is a skin-perfecting serum foundation and age-defying serum in one, available in 7 shades for a flawless complexion and natural radiance.

India Circus

Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and the markets are bustling with mouth-watering gifts such as chocolates or bouquets for partners. Whether it’s for a romantic partner or an expression of appreciation towards family and friends, gifts during this season of love can show that someone is remembered and cherished. India Circus is offering a flowerbeds Cheers Ladies Wallet which embodies incredible style, unrivalled ease, and long-lasting durability. The floral-patterned bag is perfect for holding all your midday necessities. With a selection of thoughtful, and special items, you can create a memorable, romantic gift that is sure to make your partner feel loved. Also the Mughal Era Passport Cover features stunning artwork on the front that depicts numerous historic events. Passport cover would be an ideal gift for vacation trips because whether you have an upcoming overseas trip or simply want to encourage someone to visit, this sleek, sophisticated passport cover will pique your interest.

Uniqaya

Uniqaya broad-spectrum sunscreen is all about protecting your skin from sun rays and the blue light rays from gadgets. It is loaded with natural SPF ingredients like artichoke, lycopene, avocado, and carrot seed oil, it really safeguards the skin and gives a non-chalky feel. The deep moisturising and repairing foot cream with shea butter boosts natural hydration, relieves tired and dull-looking feet. It not only repairs but leaves the feet feeling dewy, firm, and healthy. It heals skin tissues, fights fungal infections and soothes feet without leaving them sticky

Plum

New to serums? Don’t know which active ingredient to start with? Plum is here with their most loved beginner friendly serums in mini sizes in a set of 5 making them a perfect trial pack for beginners. The mini yet sturdy packaging also makes these mini serums travel-friendly and a boon for explorers who hate leaving behind their full-size serums before take-off! Pick your pack from below and glow like never before! The Vitamin C Glow Like A Pro Combo is proven to boost your skin’s glow by acting on hyperpigmentation, dark spots and oxidative damage. For those who are new to serums, the combo makes for a perfect gift!

Perry Road Peru by Stranger & Sons

With Valentine’s day around the corner, it’s time to indulge in all things love. Think pink and Perry Road Peru comes to mind! A delightfully strange and seasonal collaboration between Stranger & Sons and The Bombay Canteen, Perry Road Peru is the first of its kind in India - a single-batch, limited edition distilled cocktail. Inspired by the humble and highly seasonal, pink guavas (‘perus’), that is fresh, balanced, and luscious, it lingers on the palate long enough and leaves you wanting more!

Swiss Beauty

The 4-in-one valentine kit has a Cheek-A-Boo Face Palette, Lift and Curl Mascara, and Matte Lipstick, which can be combined to jazz up the day and night makeup within minutes. This one-of-a-kind beauty kit includes 4 high-performing products by Swiss Beauty, that are 1 x Cheek-a-boo 3-in-1 Face Palette, 2 x Matte Liquid Lipstick, and 1x Lift and Curl Mascara. Whether it’s a day out, luncheon, dinner date or late-night party, the kit has everything one needs for a complete Sun Kissed Day Look or a Moonlight NightGlitz Evening look. This special Valentine’s Makeup Kit by Swiss Beauty will definitely slash your getting-ready time.Whether you are running out of gift options or you want a compact do-it-all makeup kit for yourself, this kit will cover for you in all cases. This mini kit is easy to carry and can be used to create different looks easily. Not just this, you can even do quick touch-ups as you get all prepped up for your special Valentine’s date.

Nappa Dori

Nappa Dori offers a variety of Valentine’s Day gifts for both him and her. For her, they have the Narvik Bag, Eden Shoes, and Founder Sling. For him, they have the Charter Brogue and the Leather Wrap Sleeve. All products are handcrafted in genuine leather and offer a blend of style and function.

Onitsuka Tiger

Onitsuka Tiger has two new sneakers for Valentine’s Day, the SCLAW MT and the SCLAW. Both shoes are part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 collection and feature the theme of Japanese minimalism. The design showcases a minimalist aesthetic and is a great gift for fashion-loving minimalists.

Da Milano

As the winter winds fade and the first signs of spring start to bloom, love is in the air. And what better way to celebrate the season of love than with a luxurious and elegant new collection from Da Milano? This Valentine’s Day, Da Milano presents a new collection that is sure to make a statement. Skilled artisans have worked tirelessly to create a collection that is both stylish and practical, perfect for the modern woman who wants to look and feel her best. From the rich textures, to the soft, buttery leather, every piece in the collection is made with the finest materials. of romance to any outfit. The collection is a perfect blend of fantasy and fashion, and is sure to catch the eye of anyone who appreciates a good style.

The Valentine’s Day collection is inspired by the beauty and romance of the natural world coming to life.The capsule collection features a range of stylish and versatile bags, including a mini tote, handbag, baguette, sling, cross-body, and SLGs (wallets, key chains, leather mirrors, bag charms, and multi-pouches) all made with croco and franzy materials.

G-shock

Love may be a 365-day affair, but it gets a special shoutout on February 14. Valentine’s Day is the perfect day to show how much you cherish your loved ones. This Valentine bloom up the romance with the newly launched G-Shock Flare Red series. These watches are specially designed with a graphical display of solar power generation status. Flare Red has a pink gold IP that is used for the bezel ring and a rose gold IP for metal parts including the buckle, band loop, buttons, and crown, along with a black IP that is applied to the case back. The stunningly dynamic multicoloured design and the wondrously innovative glow-in-the-dark property of the material surely create an altogether original worldview and are the perfect addition to one of their greatest launches for G-Shock’s 40th anniversary.

BeatO

Valentine’s Day is a special occasion for you to express how much your loved one means to you. Be it by visiting favourite places together, reminiscing cherished memories or by picking out the perfect gift, Valentine’s is the time for you to express your love. While you think you cannot really go wrong with flowers and a box of chocolates, but for a diabetic partner, these no brainers are barely a good gift! Moreover, spending some time in choosing a thoughtful gift is all that is required to make this Valentines a happy one! This Valentine’s gift your loved one a the gift of health and care with BeatO Glucometer, a smartphone-connected glucometer that operates flawlessly via the BeatO App. They can easily take sugar readings, sync with the BeatO App, and keep a log of all previous readings using this mobile-based glucometer to understand their pattern of sugar levels making sugar tracking more convenient and care sweeter than ever!

Skeyndor

Skeyndor offers two skincare kits for Valentine’s Day, the Power Oxygen Kit and the Power Retinol Kit. The Power Oxygen Kit protects skin against environmental irritants and boosts skin’s oxygen levels to leave it smooth and refreshed. It includes SOS Recovering Concentrate and City Pollution Block Gel Cream + O2. The Power Retinol Kit revitalizes and protects against early signs of aging with its intensive hydrating concentrate and intensive repairing cream. Apply both products in circular strokes and finish with sun protection for a rejuvenated, hydrated, and blemish-free complexion.

Brune and Bareskin

This Valentine’s Day, express your love and admiration for your man by picking out some of the best accessories from a number of premium handmade leather accessories by Brune and Bareskin. The exclusive luxury valentine collection includes premium quality, handmade leather accessories like bags, wallets, belts, mobile covers, eyewear glasses holders, and a lot more to choose from.

DiAi Designs diamond jewellery

Go luxe with your love this Valentine’s day with diamond jewellery from DiAi Designs. Delicate but tough, these daily wear jewellery pieces are just what you need as your gift of love. Minimal, suave and sustainable, make a promise of eternity with customised pieces and express your love with less bling but more shine.

Charm your partner with a classy gift that has them blushing with love and promising eternity. Elegant and minimal jewellery is so in right now and DiAi Designs makes it easily accessible without compromising the quality of the eternal diamond. Contemporary designs with an option of customisation, this everyday wearable jewellery will enable them to carry your love close to them. You could personalise it with your initials, birthdates or a number that is special to you both.

Classicuir

Talk about a bag that is shaped exotically and looks par excellence! Lyon Exotic Hogo is perfect for a sleek minimalistic look and is crafted out of sustainable cowhide leather. It has a main zipper compartment, zipper pocket inside and backside of the bags, mobile pocket inside the bag and a removable and adjustable shoulder strap.

Zivame

Zivame’s intimate wear is carefully crafted for the best fit, including Bra & Panty sets, matching Activewear Sports Bras & Leggings, and Sleepwear options for a comfortable night’s rest. Their Kapewear is designed to hug your body and prevent chafing, while their Copper-Infused lingerie collection is seamless and has anti-microbial and anti-odour properties. Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Zivame and find the right intimate wear chemistry.

Three Sixty

This Valentine’s Day, give your special someone a luxurious handcrafted gift from Three Sixty’s selection of premium leather products. Choose from a range of colors and styles in leather watch boxes, leather-clad candles, laptop bags, leather-covered organizers, and textured leather wallets. These gifts are practical, stylish, and perfect for organizing everyday items while adding a touch of sophistication.

O3+

This Valentine’s Day, gift your skin the love it deserves with o3+. As a brand dedicated to promoting healthy and glowing skin, o3+ has everything you need for a romantic and indulgent at-home spa experience. From luxurious facials to rejuvenating body treatments, o3+ offers a range of products to pamper your skin and help you look and feel your best. Whether you’re looking to surprise your significant other or treat yourself to a well-deserved pampering session, o3+ has you covered. So why wait? Show your skin some love this Valentine’s Day and experience the difference with o3+.

Purplle.com

At Purplle.com, we have a range of the best Korean beauty products and your girl is going to love these in her vanity. If you have missed out on what she hinted for her valentine gift, we promise she was definitely asking you to visit Purplle.com - your one stop destination for all that your vanity box needs. In the Kaja Beauty Bento Collection, the eyeshadow comes in curated trios of shimmering and matte shades or combinations of both, and it is stacked, creamy, and comes in a variety of shades. A rich, creamy formula that is bite-sized and easy to use Cruelty-Free, Vegan, SafetyTests, and FSC Packaging.

Ferns N Petals

FNP, India’s largest gifting brand, has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign “Timeless Love" with a range of romantic gifts. The collection features over 1000 carefully curated gifts, including classic red roses, flower bouquets, chocolates, cakes, and succulent plants. The campaign includes unique gifts like a Forever Rose, a 1000 Red Roses Grand Teddy Bear, Timeless Love 75 Roses Bouquet, Burst of Love Rose Arrangements, Red Heart Cake, Loaded Love Gift Hamper, and personalised gifts like monogramed cushions, imprinted mugs, LED lamps, and love photo frames. The gifts are designed to offer a diverse range of options to suit different preferences, budgets, and styles.

Paksha By Tarinika

Bestow your loved ones with Paksha By Tarinika’s newest collection of romantic jewels to leave your better half awe-struck and spellbound. Featuring striking semi-precious stones in profound dark pink and emerald with highly polished gold plating, as deep as your love and classic dreamy designs, like your love story, the baubles in this collection are sure to strengthen your bond and make this 14th Feb a memorable one. Comprising of delicate haslis, cuffs, Earrings, rings, layered necklaces & bracelets this collection would be an ideal gift for the woman in your life. This collection is minimal, modern, and elegant, and would complement your date night outfit as well as your everyday wear.

Cover Story

If you’re not sure what to wear on the most romantic day of the year or just need some fresh inspo, then we have got you covered. Whether you plan on having an intimate dinner for two, celebrating Galentines with your favorite femmes, or just spending the night with an XL stuffed crust pizza, you deserve a Valentine’s Day perfect dress code from Cover Story. The brand presents a beautiful range in pretty Pinks & Reds owing to this love season. From pant suits to evening gowns to cute & flary dresses this collection is a must-have for this Season’s wardrobe.

Dyson

With the Valentine’s week coming up in your calendar, choosing the ideal gift for your loved one can be both a daunting and exhilarating experience! Dyson is here to end your search for a perfect gift for your Valentine with its Dyson Airwra multi-styler. The only styler to curl, shape and hide flyaways using the Coanda effect - with no extreme heat. It has re-engineered attachments that harness enhanced Coanda airflow to create your hairstyles. The next-generation styling barrels features a rotating cool tip, which helps in achieving curls and waves faster and easier with no heat damage, to help maintain hair strength. Blending the results formerly achieved with two barrels into one attachment, now users can style the full head, creating clockwise and anti-clockwise curls and waves, without the need to switch attachment mid-style.

POPxo Makeup by MyGlamm

This Valentine’s Day wear your heart on your lips with the launch of POPxo Heart shaped Lip Kit Valentine Range. The collection has 3 kits that contain 2 ultra-pigmented, long-stay lipsticks that effortlessly glide with just one swipe. The lipsticks are infused with the goodness of hydrating ingredients like shea butter, vitamin E and jojoba oil that helps keep your lips nourished. The 3 kits are named as - Galentines, Honeypie and Sweetheart.

Manish Malhotra Precision Eyebrow Definer

Enriched with the goodness of shea butter, this eyebrow definer by Manish Malhotra Luxury Makeup by MyGlamm leaves a shiny, moisturized and creamy matte finish. It comes with a built-in spoolie–the ultimate brow weapon that you can use for grooming and blending. The product is vegan, cruelty-free, paraben-free, SLS-free, sulfate-free, alcohol-free, formaldehyde-free, silicone-free, and contains natural extracts.

Woodford Reserve For Him

The art of making fine bourbon first took place on the site of the Woodford Reserve Distillery, a National Historic Landmark, in 1812. The perfectly balanced taste of Woodford Reserve Kentucky Straight Bourbon Whiskey comprises more than 200 detectable flavor notes, from bold grain and wood to sweet aromatics, spice, and fruit & floral notes. Perfect for your guy.

Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple – For Her

Jack Apple is a deliciously smooth and refreshing apple-flavoured whiskey that’s uniquely Jack. It combines the classic no. 7 recipe with an in-house apple-flavored liqueur made from a blend of real apples, clocking in at 35% ABV. It is recommended to serve Jack Daniel’s Tennessee Apple chilled - neat, on the rocks, or with tonic water for people who love cocktails.

Charles & Keith

The Charles & Keith Valentine’s Day collection features pastel-hued footwear and bags with floral designs, perfect for a special and sophisticated celebration. The collection includes a Floral Mesh Top Handle Bag with 3D flowers and a Floral Mesh Slingback Flat with flower embellishments crafted from mesh. These items are ideal for adding charm and texture to your Valentine’s Day outfit.

Amrapali Jewels

Wear your heart on your sleeve with Amrapali Jewels Lotus rubies and let romance take over. Let love fill up your heart and make heart-shaped rubies compliment your look with exquisite rings, earrings and necklaces that are modern, brilliant and delicately stunning.

ASICS SportStyle

ASICS SportStyle is celebrating the 30th anniversary of the GEL-LYTE V sneaker with a limited edition collection. The GEL-LYTE V RE: COLLABORATION and GEL-LYTE V RE: MATERIAL sneakers are made from leftover materials from past designs and collaborations. With only 108 pairs in each style, this collection combines different suede, nubuck, and mesh panels for a patchwork aesthetic. This capsule edition is multi-colored and sustainable, combining style, comfort, legacy, craftsmanship and sustainability in a rare and unique offering.

Rage Coffee

Rage Coffee offers two Valentine’s gift options: the Indulgence Box and Coffee o’Clock. The Indulgence Box includes drinking chocolate, frother, an assorted sachet shot pack of 10, a caffeine almond bar, a coffee peanut bar, and chocolate oats cookies. The Coffee o’Clock box has instant coffee, a caffeine almond bar, a coffee peanut bar, and chocolate oats cookies. Both options are perfect for satisfying both caffeine and sweet tooth cravings while also offering guilt-free snacking options.

kindlife

kindlife is a one-stop-shop for clean, certified and refined beauty and wellness products. In The Body’s Darkins 63% Artisanal Dark Chocolate with Orange is a sweet, tangy and smooth chocolate experience. FormulaRX Peptide Ceramide Moisturizer is a luxurious moisturizer that supports skin proteins and strengthens the skin’s barrier that is available on the site. Also, the Umbrella Store Heart shaped Pillar candle is made of 100% Soy wax and is a clean gifting option for Valentine’s Day.

Anmol Jewellers

Anmol Jewellers, one of India’s most revered luxury jewellery brands, has launched its highly anticipated Valentine’s Collection named “Make A Move". Crafted in 14KT Gold, this stunning collection is set with fine Diamonds, Rubies, and Enamel work. “We are thrilled to present our Valentine’s Collection to our customers. This collection tells a story, irrespective of the generation you’re coming from. Each piece is unique and symbolizes the priceless bond shared between loved ones. We believe that this collection will make this Valentine’s Day truly special" says Ishu Datwani, Founder of Anmol Jewellers.

Mellora

Melorra offers 7 unique jewelry pieces for Valentine’s Day. These include the My Heart’s Desire and Love At First Sight Diamond Rings and the Love Note Diamond Necklace, all made with 14K gold and diamonds in pave and prong settings. These high-polished, rhodium-plated pieces are perfect for today’s women to celebrate the special occasion.

Deebaco

The month of love is here, and people across the globe have already started preparing gestures for their loved ones. This Valentine’s Day Deebaco has launched collection of dresses, shirts, co- ord sets and tops with trendy silhouettes. From long tiers to round and v necklines, the designs include frills, collars and gathers. The detailing on sleeves and waist boosts moods and invites compliments of all kinds. Featured in this selection are hues of red and maroon, each print is exclusively chosen with royal tints making us realise love in all its forms. So if you are looking forward to brightening and celebrating this season, this collection is a must buy!

Majestic By Japnah

Valentine’s day is round the corner and so is the time to raise your glam quotient. Majestic By Japnah has introduced a Valentine’s day focused collection called “Glamourous Romance". This collection is all about loving your true self through fashion. The collection consists of sartorial designs with embellished detailing in the shades of red, pastels and gold. The ensembles are handcrafted with intricate embroideries by our Indian artisans. This range is inspired from the 1920s era, where fashion was all about the glitz and glam with an effortless appeal. So now that the holidays are over, it’s time to gear up for Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re shopping for your lover or best friend, the collection definitely has something for every personality and body type.

BON BON by Ferroccio

This Valentine’s Day, we are excited to introduce the full-fledged BON BON family of accessories by Ferroccio, which features a range of stylish vegan reinterpretations of trend-based bags in elevated materials and mini silhouettes. From shoulder bags to cross-body bags, we have dedicated, tokens of affection and appreciation that are perfect for lovers, best friends, sisters, mothers, daughters, or anyone you cherish.

Asopalav

Send cupid’s arrow into our totally dreamy collection of Valentine’s Day outfits and get your romantic look on point. Whether you’re all loved up and need the perfect Valentine’s outfit or you just want to spend your day with the girl gang. Asopalav, has introduced its new collection inspired from the color of love- Red. This collection consists of silhouettes such as suits, sarees and other Indian drapes. The Indian handcrafted work is beautifully executed in these designs that represent our Indian culture. Draped sarees with embroidered jacket, sharara suits with embroidered detailing, tailored anarkali suits, elegant sarees and alot more designs are there in this range which truly amplifies an Indian body type beautifully. In the hues and shades of red, this collection is perfect for this season.

Woodland & WOODS

Puffer Jackets by Woods, a stunning piece that will steal the show for sure. The PU coating makes the sleek nylon jacket stand out. It has a complete front zip fastening that extends to the chin, snap button plackets on two hand pockets and one inside pocket, ribbed handcuffs, and an adjustable drawstring on the hem that can be pulled to keep heat in. Isn’t it perfect for Valentine’s? We bet it is.

Vahdam

Move over chocolates & roses! Brew a classic tale of love and togetherness with this very special Limited Edition blend that is all things romance & wellness.

Unbox love and wellness. A cup full of tea and a heart full of love = The Perfect Valentine’s Day. Made with the utmost love, this Valentine’s Hamper by VAHDAM India is an exquisite box curated just for you and your valentine. Gift your loved one something that’s going to make their heart smile.

Aulerth

Aulerth offers a precious Valentine’s Day gift for your love. Designed by Shivan & Narresh, JJ Vlaya, Tribe Amrapali, and Suneet Varma, the collection includes handpicked pieces for both him and her. For her, there’s the Gulmohar Crimson Bracelet with red and sparkling stones, Numisma Miniature Necklace with Morning Star stones, Gulmohar Pastel Ring with a pink floral design, and Rumeli Miniature Studs with Morning Star and Vintage Blush stones. For him, there’s the Amelia Brooch inspired by Art Deco, Numisma Enamel Bangle with stylish enamel work, and Numisma Cosmos Ring with Morning Star stones and enamel work. Sparkle your Valentine with Aulerth.

Aldo

With the season of love approaching, express your feelings in style with Aldo’s special collection this Valentine’s day. For all the lady love it offers heels, platforms, cross bodies, and top handles suitable for a romantic dinner date. For men, the brand offers the ideal pair of moccasins, loafers, and sneakers for a perfect sense of style. Gift your loved ones the right gift from Aldo which will elevate the style quotient and personality while creating a strong fashion statement.

Chicnutrix

Happiness makes her glow and so does Chicnutrix Glow - a super yummy and convenient effervescent beauty nutrition that helps reduce dark spots, reduce pigmentation, promote even-toned skin, and add a healthy glow and radiance to your skin. Chicnutrix Bounce reduces hair fall and frizziness and prevents hair damage. It improves hair volume and achieves bouncy, shiny, and thick hair. Chicnutrix Collagen Builder contains plant-based collagen that helps improve skin elasticity and firmness and protects skin from daily damage. The Chicnutrix Illume Face Sheet Mask, infused with lemon essence, niacinamide, hyaluronic acid, and collagen peptides, makes your skin smooth, clear, and radiant.

ITC Sunfeast

ITC Sunfeast Baked Creations offers Valentine’s Day special desserts as gifts. Options include Heart Cake, Fruity Ruby Truffles, Strawberry Tres Leches, French Sable Cookie Sandwich, Dulce de Leche Choux Bun, and Cupcake Duo. These sweets are carefully crafted and packaged elegantly, making them a thoughtful and memorable gift.

Karcher India

Karcher India offers products to celebrate Valentine’s Day and show appreciation and love to your partner. The K2 Compact pressure washer is compact and powerful, ideal for light dirt around the house. The Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is super powerful and energy efficient, perfect for keeping a clean home or workplace.

Ek Dhaaga

Color white represents light, peace and goodness. Keeping the significance of the same, Ek Dhaaga presents its all new white collection that caters to each woman. They have a wide range of unique and unusual designs that are ethereal and elegant. The collection includes contemporary comfortable garments for airport look. These ensembles are hemmed on pure cotton organic fabric that can be worn in numerous styles. The outfits of the collection are suitable for formal and casual occasions. The Swarovski embellishments yarned on each piece adorn the entire guise and look. The collection is the amalgamation of Indian traditional and western style having fine hand embroidery.

Timex

Glam up your day with Rose gold collection. The Timex Rose collection is perfect for your Valentine’s Day date, adding glitz and glamour to your look. The collection has a stainless-steel mesh bracelet with a multifunction feature and a 30mm water-resistant. For him, there’s the Timex Men’s Q Reissue Automatic Watch. It gives a new generation a modern watch with quartz technology. With a natural evolution of our much-loved Q Timex 1979 Reissue watch, this adds bright pops of color to the iconic features of the original a rotating bezel, woven stainless-steel bracelet, functional battery hatch and domed acrylic crystal. It’s everything you already loved, and then some.

Cremeitalia

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Cremeitalia’s Cheesilicious Gift Hampers. Enjoy an indulgent hamper containing prime-quality milk cheeses such as Burrata, Cream Cheese, Sour Cream and Fiordilatte Cherry. These cheeses offer rich, smooth, and buttery flavors and are perfect to be savored on their own or with dishes such as bagels, soups, pastas, and sandwiches. Make your Valentine’s Day more special with Cremeitalia’s cheese-filled gift hampers.

Mary Cohr

Celebrate Valentine’s Day with Mary Cohr’s Valentine Beauty Bliss hamper for radiant skin. Pamper yourself or your loved one with a gift that includes a soap-free foam, gentle scrub, and ice lift mask, all enriched with natural ingredients like sweet almond oil, aloe vera, pomegranate, jojoba, and fruit acids. Achieve luminous skin with these products that cleanse, exfoliate, and tighten the skin, promoting cell renewal and reducing wrinkles.

The Simple Brew

Savor the perfect blend of coffee and love this Valentine’s Day with The Simple Brew’s Valentine’s special. The Coffee Lovers Brew Box is a gift for coffee and chocolate lovers with Single Brew and Double Brew (500ml each), 5 Double Chocolate Chip Cookies, Roasted Coffee Bean-scented Bubble Candle, Valentine’s Day Discount, and The Simple Tote Bag. Enjoy a cozy night in with your loved one, or indulge in a self-care movie night with the perfect blend of coffee. Order now from The Simple Brew’s official website.

Skinella

Keeping in mind the goodness of saffron, turmeric, and gold, Skinella’s specially curated Gold & Saffron is easy-to-use facial kit. Loaded with natural ingredients, this step-by-step kit will improve your skin, remove dullness while adding glow to your skin. This hamper is an ideal combination for gifting purposes.

Gaia

With a delicate flavour and alluring aroma, Gaia Rose Infusion takes you to a world free of chaos with every sip. Rose has been used for peace and relaxation since time immemorial. Rose also contains flavonoids and anxiolytic compounds that induce sound sleep. Now sip your way to tranquillity and get a sound good night’s sleep with a cup of this unique infusion.

Swiss Beauty

This one-of-a-kind beauty kit includes 4 high-performing products by Swiss Beauty, that are 1 x Cheek-a-boo 3-in-1 Face Palette, 2 x Matte Liquid Lipstick, and 1x Lift and Curl Mascara. Whether it’s a day out, luncheon, dinner date or late-night party, the kit has everything.

Platinum Days of Love

Rare is a love that commits to doing a million things for each other every day. As couples #CommitToLove, they commit to being each other’s best friends, advisors and partners through all the small moments and the big milestones, always finding strength in the rare love that they share. Be it cheering for your partner, listening to their favourite artist; facing the biggest challenges together or laughing at each other through all the goofy moments, these small acts of love form the bedrock of a relationship. And a love so rare deserves to be celebrated with a metal that is just as rare and precious – platinum.

Platinum Evara

As much as we cheer for our loved ones, it is equally important to also be your own biggest cheerleader. There is no love like self-love and no better time to accept and appreciate yourself, as you take those strides to own your individuality. So, this Valentine’s Day, celebrate self-love as you pick from a stunning array of platinum jewellery pieces from Platinum EVARA’s curated collection for yourself!

The Ordinary

Give skin the support it needs – with a concentrated dose of B5, B3 and HA, all in one powerful set. It’s the perfect duo to give skin a boost for smoother, brighter, plumper results with every use. Hyaluronic Acid 2% + B5 is a water-based formula that draws hydration to multiple layers of your skin—with next-generation HA and pro-vitamin B5 for smoother, plumper skin. Niacinamide 10% + Zinc 1% visibly improves skin smoothness, brightness, and integrity with every application. Talk about a power couple! This dynamic duo is suited for anyone looking to add a boost of active ingredients to their regimen.

Barista Coffee Company

Barista Coffee Company believes in celebrating the spirit of love. Nothing can bring more joy and happiness than spending good time with your special someone. To celebrate this special bond, Barista Coffee Company has created a range of Valentine specials (Beverages & desserts) that are made with the finest ingredients and baked with love. Whether you are looking for something classic or something unique, Barista Coffee Company has something to suit every taste. Do visit your nearest Barista Café, with your special someone to enjoy our Valentine’s delicacies.

Archies India

Greeting cards never go out of style when it comes to giving it to your loved ones while you can attach a sweet message that adds a personal touch to your gift. Archies has the best collection of cards you can give to your loved ones. They have a perfect range of cards with The Delish Co - Bites Mini Chocolate bar. Now what’s better than a beautiful greeting card with some chocolates to give to your loved ones this Valentine’s Day.

FlowerAura

Cakes and flowers never go out of style, a beautiful arrangement of bright and untainted pink, white and red roses can be your pick this Valentine’s Day. We want to tell someone special how much you love them and shower them with Gifts from FlowerAura. The entire purpose of gifting is not only to represent modern materialism, but also to establish a strong and deep relationship with new or existing ones.

Bakingo

This Valentine, walk an extra mile to surprise your beloved with a lovely cake. There could not be a better option than this love filled heart shaped pinata cake. It is baked with lots of love and chocolate inside, this valentine theme pinata cake from Bakingo comes packed in a beautiful Bakingo box with a hammer. You’ll surely love this cake for it’s refreshing and subtle sweet flavors.

Zavya

Zavya offers a range of elegant and romantic jewelry gifts for Valentine’s Day. Choose from 925 silver couple rings, CZ studded rhodium plated jewelry set, timeless elegance silver jewelry set, 925 silver ring and earring combo, or entangled in love sterling silver anklet. All the items are made from 925 sterling silver, symbolizing the durability and strength of love. Each piece is carefully crafted and adds a touch of elegance and sophistication to any occasion. Get the perfect Valentine’s Day gift for your loved one and show your love and commitment.

Elite Foods

Valentine’s Day is a time to celebrate love and show appreciation for your loved ones. Elite Foods offers a variety of delicious cakes for you to share with your sweetheart, including Pineapple Chocolate Cake, Orange Tutty Fruity Cake, Chocolate Bar Cakes, and Black Raisins Cake. Each cake is made with the goodness of milk and other high-quality ingredients, making them the perfect way to express your love and appreciation.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here