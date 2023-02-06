HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2023: Come February, and love is in the air. Throughout Valentine’s week, and especially on Valentine’s Day, people look forward to spending time with their loved ones. It is the season of mustering up the courage to confess to a crush, going on romantic dates, and picking out thoughtful gifts. Based on the theme set for each day of Valentine’s week, one can pick out wonderful presents for their beau to show their love and appreciation.

Here are some ideas to help you decide what to get your special someone.

Rose Day

February 7 will be Rose Day. A rose picked out from your garden or a bouquet specially arranged with the best of these love-signifying flowers is the easiest way to go. Remember to pay attention to what different coloured roses mean in the language of flowers. If you would like something a little more long-lasting, you present a rose-themed showpiece, a rose plant, or even some perfume that captures the flower’s scent.

Propose Day

Propose Day, falling on February 8, is the ideal time to ask your crush out or pop the big question to your partner. You can’t go wrong with jewellery (read: ring or bracelet) on this one. Select the most subtle or extravagant piece based on the circumstances and avoid going overboard.

Chocolate Day

The next day is the sweetest of all, quite literally, it’s Chocolate Day. Chocolates are obviously required. But have you thought about customized chocolates? There are shops that can assist you with this. Alternatively, you could make some on your own.

Teddy Day

On Teddy Day, February 10, hop into some soft toy stores and get your partner a teddy. But it does not necessarily have to be a bear. You can pick out a soft toy made of any character your partner likes. For example, if they are fond of cats or pandas.

Promise Day

The next three days leading up to Valentine’s Day are more emotional. It can help you build some emotional stability with your partner. On Promise Day, February 11, take a pledge to support them and be by their side through thick and thin. You might think of writing do n your promises and gifting them.

Hug Day

On Hug Day, February 12, give them a tight hug to let them know that you are right there. You can also gift them a customised pillow that they can hug wherever they seek comfort or miss you.

Kiss Day

On Kiss Day, February 13, shower them with lots of love and pecks!

Valentine’s Day

Finally, the most anticipated day is here. It’s Valentine’s Day. Take your partner out for a wonderful date. You could recreate your first date, or from their favourite movie or book.

