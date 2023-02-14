The season of love is here and we are yet again full with the celebrative spirit. Unlike other celebrations, Valentine’s Day is rather personal, calling for an intimate vibe, held in close-knit arrangements. The decor and style statement sway towards stimulative moodboards and rich details that speak for the passion of this day.

Make things breezy with soft furnishings

The innocence and purity of the celebration can be expressed by delicate textiles and their thoughtful layering. “You can make these interior textiles a part of a bigger picture by translating them as ottomans, poufs, throw pillows, tapestries, curtains and more soft furnishing pieces that give the stage for exquisite fabric works. Explore the premium collections in lace, tulle, embroidered organza, block-printed sheer cotton etc. for those added layers of frills and coverings in your space, to give it a deep character," says Punam Kalra, Interior Designer and Creative Director, I’m the Centre for applied Arts.

Bring the magic of mood lighting

Advertisement

The intimacy of the celebration calls for a lighting setup that is moody and dramatic at the same time. Include a lot of warm lighting to leave a nostalgic cast on the space. “Leave little pops of light scattered in a dim-lit ambience-it can be anything from an overhead chandelier lighting up the dinner table to custom LED accents lining a special window view," adds Kalra. You can also project a light show on the ceiling or create a dance floor with intelligent LEDs to tune into the celebration.

Give a personal touch to the walls

Personalized interiors speak for the intimate celebrations more than anything else. Reminisce the good times by curating a gallery wall or including handcrafted goodies close to the heart. Kalra believes you can turn an empty niche into a living memorabilia by filling it with pre-loved items, yesteryear gifts, souvenirs and other sentimental items among a sweet-smelling ambience of scented candles and lanterns. You can also keep things customary with a custom backdrop or fresh flower arrangements and make a classic, old-school romance impression.

Add an emotive statement with textures

Advertisement

The character of textures goes way deep into the interior theme. Bring out the emotion in the V-day colors such as the reds and pinks with rich, intricate textures like crush velvet, tufted leather, untamed fur and more that go over the textiles. You can also make way for statement furniture in brushed metallic legs, grained stone tabletops, embossed wood panelling and more that captivate the eye. Pieces like winged chairs, lounge seaters, nesting tables, linear consoles etc. create interesting silhouettes from which the textures shine through.

The way to the heart is through the stomach

Advertisement

You can order food from your favourite restaurant or you can go a step further and make it more special by cooking it yourself. These little efforts make all the difference and make it more special. “Spending time with your best person enjoying your favourite meal, relaxing and talking about the daily stuff and surrounded by the cozy setting will make you cherish this day forever," say Ankit and Anand Ojha, principal designer, Anand Atelier Associate.

Make room for surprises with hidden nooks

Advertisement

The Valentine’s season is all about surprises. “Leave a tinge of excitement in the space with makeshift setups tucked in a hidden corner like a teepee or a mobile bar unit in a cart. You can also create a cozy corner in a far-off space in your home like the attic, mezzanine floor or a simple platform that can make you space look different from the usual-ideal for a special celebration like the Valentine’s," opines Kalra.

“Relaxing in your comfortable place with your person and creating new memories is no-one other than you will know how special it can make you feel," sign off Ojhas’.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here