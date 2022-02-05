Valentine's Day Special: Tips For People In A Long-Distance Relationship

Valentine’s Day Special: Valentine’s week is one of the best times of the year to express your love. You have a whole week to show and express your feelings to your partner, starting from Rose Day and concluding on Valentine’s Day. Every couple waits for this week and tries to make it as memorable as they can. After all, it’s an opportunity to spend some of the best moments with that special someone. But this week can be a bit trying for couples in a long-distance relationship. If you are in such a relationship, do not worry. Here we have some ideas that will help you and your partner spend this week in love and joy.

>1. Plan a virtual date

Advertisement

You can always spend quality time with your partner despite the distance. You can order each other’s favourite food, light some candles and have a virtual candlelight dinner over a video call.

>2. Send gifts to your partner

Gift-giving is a big part of a relationship. The price of the gift isn’t really important. It’s about how much thought a person has put into it. You can send a gift that means a lot to them or something they have been mentioning for a long time.

>3. Have a movie date

Movies are a great way to bond with your partner, you can watch a movie together and discuss it. There are many apps that can help you share one screen and watch the movie while staying on a video call. You can also rewatch your favourite movies together.

>4. Send love letters

Nothing is better than old school ways to impress your partner. Sending a letter is one of the most intimate things that you can do while staying miles apart. Expressing your feelings by writing a letter can be a heartwarming gesture and it can always stay with your partner.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.