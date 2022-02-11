Valentine's Week 2022: When is Hug Day? Know All About the Sixth Day of Love Week

>Hug Day 2022: Hugs are a gesture of love and affection. Everyone’s attention has already been drawn to the love week. No one should miss an opportunity to hug their beloved on the special day. Hugging your partners on this day is a great way to celebrate the love of a relationship. A tight hug from your partner can instantly brighten your day and put a smile on your face after a long day at work. Hug Day is the sixth day of Valentine’s Week. Among all the days of Valentine’s Week, Hug Day can be the most important for some people. Couples express their love by holding each other in a warm hug, which is a sign of affection and concern.

>ALSO READ: Happy Promise Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

Advertisement

When do we celebrate Hug Day?

Hug Day is celebrated on February 12 annually. This year, it is being celebrated on Saturday.

Importance of Hug Day

This day is celebrated two days before Valentine’s Day. Being hugged passionately by your partner increases your sense of love. Hugging someone not only transfers energy and provides them an emotional boost, but it also has a substantial benefit for health. According to studies, hugs lower stress levels, boost confidence and strengthen relationships.

>ALSO READ: Promise Day Today? Know All About the Fifth Day of Love Week

Advertisement

A personal touch is one of the most optimal therapeutic methods, as it is more intense than any other way of communication. Hugging someone for 20 seconds causes the release of oxytocin, a bonding hormone, and neurotransmitter that is a natural stimulant.

Now that you have been convinced that a hug is truly magical, go embrace your loved ones. This day celebrates your “perfect hug" to make your person feel more special and loved. Have a wonderful Hug Day!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.