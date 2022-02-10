Valentine’s Week is upon us, beginning on February 7 with Rose Day and culminating on February 14. Each day celebrates a unique concept of love. After Rose Day, comes Propose Day, followed by Chocolate Day, Teddy Day, Promise Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and eventually, Valentine’s Day. Promise Day falls on February 11. Below, we share all there is to know about this special day.

Promise Day

Promise Day takes place on day five of Valentine’s Week. Curiously enough, it mirrors the progression of most romantic relationships. First comes the proposal of love, then it’s wooing with sweets and gifts. As things begin to become serious, promises are made, to stay together through thick and thin and to be honest with each other. Promises are important in relationships to sustain them. The human mind is fickle and we need motivation and direction to stay on course.

Goalposts

Promises are like milestones and roadmaps as they guide us in our relationships and remind us not to stray. Of course, people still stray since life is not entirely predictable. Being able to see the goalposts, however, keeps us focused on our targets ahead. Promises are such goalposts in human relationships.

Commitment

The decision to spend the remainder of one’s life with another person and build a family with them is a huge commitment. It’s not just a bed of roses or an exciting adventure all the time. There will be thorny paths and detours. When things get taxing and reach breaking point, promises we made to each other may bring us back to the why of it all.

Gifts

Gifts make us feel special; make us feel valued. It is a token of appreciation. Gifts for Promise Day need not be uber expensive, like a diamond ring or an actual car. The standard presents on Promise Day are mugs, pillows, greetings cards and chocolates. The promise itself can also be a gift. The simplest gifts among couples can be spending time with each other.

