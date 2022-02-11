Happy Hug Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

>HAPPY VALENTINE’S WEEK 2022: HUG DAY 2022 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Hugs are passionate, warm, and embracing emotions. Hugs convey the feeling of being cherished and cared for. The most significant day of the romantic week, i.e., Valentine’s Week, is Hug Day. A Hug Day celebration involves the exchange of warm hugs between people to make each other feel loved. So, in celebration of the Hug Day, here are some heartfelt and warm wishes, quotes, and greetings for you to share with those who deserve a blushing smile.

1. Hugs are like vitamins for the soul. Happy Hug Day, my love!

2. A hug is like a boomerang - you get it back right away.

3. May we embrace one another with love, a smile, and a warm hug!

4. Sending you a warm hug from miles away because on this hug day, my arms will feel empty without you. Happy Hug Day, Dear!

5. If words are not enough to show my love for you, it’s better to hug you. You are my world, and I’m blessed to have you. Wishing you the warmest hug day, my love!

Happy Hug Day to you all!

