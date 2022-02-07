Happy Valentine's Week 2022: Propose Day Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

>Happy Valentine’s Week 2022: Propose Day 2022 Wishes Images, Quotes, Status, Messages, Photos: Valentine Week is on and after bidding Rose Day adieu, it’s time to celebrate the second day of the week dedicated to love and togetherness. While you inch closer to the day of love, February 14, take the opportunity of Propose Day to tell someone special how you feel about them. This day is as significant as Valentine’s Day as people get down on one knees to propose to the love of their life.

It can be challenging, even daunting, to come up with the perfect way to express your feelings, after all there is no formula here. It’s important to remember that to mark the celebration of love, it is best to be just you, your real and authentic self.

Advertisement

Here are a few wishes, messages to share with your loved one on Propose Day:

1. What greater feeling is there than that of two human souls that feel they are joined? And what better day than today to seal their bond… Happy Propose Day!

2. All I wanted was someone to care for me,

All I wanted was someone who’d be there for me,

All I ever wanted was someone who’d be true,

All I ever wanted was someone like You!

Happy Propose Day!

Advertisement

3. There are many love stories in this world, but ours is the sweetest. It is sweet because you are in this love story. Will you be with me forever?

>ALSO READ: Happy Valentine’s Week 2022: When is Rose Day, Propose Day, Chocolate Day, Promise Day, Teddy Day, Hug Day, Kiss Day and Valentine’s Day?

Advertisement

4. Love is like a cloud. Love is like a dream. Love is one word and everything in between. Love is a fairytale come true. Because I found love when I found you. Happy Propose Day!

5. Today is the second day of Valentine week, which just started twodaysback. Love is already in the air, and in my life, because of you. Happy Propose Day, My love.

>ALSO READ: Happy Valentine’s Week 2022: Rose Day Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share With Your Loved Ones

6. Did you know they changed the alphabet?

Advertisement

They put U and I together.

Happy Propose Day!

Advertisement

7. You never know when love comes and finds you. But I think I have found it with you. Being around you is the best feeling in the world and on this Propose Day, I want to ask you… Will you be mine forever?

8. I can’t imagine my life without you in it. I want to grow old with you. Will you do me the honour of spending the rest of your life with me?

9. I still remember the moment when our eyes met for the first time. I felt butterflies in my stomach and since then my heart longs to be with you always. Be mine forever!

>ALSO READ: Anti-Valentine’s Week 2022: From Slap Day, Flirt Day to Breakup Day, Here’s All You Need to Know

10. Wouldn’t it be the perfect crime if I stole your heart and you stole mine? Happy Propose Day!

11. Life is about all the roads we take, some smooth, some rough. Will you travel with me no matter what road we travel? If you are with me, all the roads are smooth. Happy Propose Day!

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.