Happy Valentine’s Day 2022: Wishes, Images, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share on Day of Love

>HAPPY VALENTINE’S DAY 2022: VALENTINE’S DAY 2022 WISHES IMAGES, QUOTES, STATUS, MESSAGES, PHOTOS: Valentine’s Day is not a mere reason to gift something to your better half but rather an opportunity to express your feelings in the most adorable way possible. As February 14 approaches every year, numerous lovers worldwide go on a quest for the best way to impress their soul-mate.

From roses, dinner dates to a romantic stroll along the beach, February 14 marks the day when love is in the air. However, as just one day isn’t enough to celebrate true love, people have started celebrating a Valentine’s week where each day is dedicated to a different form of expressing love.

The celebration starts a week before Valentine’s Day on February 7 when people celebrate Rose Day. This is then followed by six more days namely Propose Day, Chocolate Day and Teddy Day among others. Finally the week culminates with Valentine’s Day on February 14.

Now as one should never hesitate spreading love, we bring you some heartfelt quotes, wishes and messages that you can send to the person you cherish the most.

1. I would rather share one lifetime with you than face all the ages of this world alone.

2. There’s no bad consequence to loving fully, with all your heart. You always gain by giving love.

3. Love looks not with the eyes, but with the mind, and therefore is winged Cupid painted blind.

4. Love is an irresistible desire to be irresistibly desired.

5. You know you’re in love when you can’t fall asleep because reality is finally better than your dreams.

6. When you love someone, you love the whole person as he or she is, and not as you would like them to be.

7. You’re the one. I’ve never been so sure of anything in my whole life. Happy Valentine’s Day, My Love!

8. You may hold my hand for a while, but you hold my heart forever. Happy Valentine’s Day 2022!

9. Every love story is wonderful but ours is my favourite. Happy Valentine’s Day!

10. Your flaws are perfect for the heart that’s meant to love you. Happy Valentine’s Day 2022!

