As soon as the month of February starts, it seems like love is in the air. An entire week is celebrated with love, each day has its own significance and every day is special for couples. But, the days after Valentine’s week are more interesting and have a different significance.

The season of expressing the love of couples starts on February 7 and goes on till February 14, the Valentine’s Day. Rose Day is celebrated on February 7 when those in relationships give a rose to their partner to express their love. The very next day i.e. February 8, they propose to their girlfriend or boyfriend. Then, on February 9, after the proposal is accepted, the partners get a surprise in the form of chocolates. Teddy Day comes on February 10. On this day, partners receive teddy bears as a token of affection. On February 11, love birds make promises for a lovey-dovey life ahead.

If everything goes well, the love birds hug each other on February 12 to celebrate Hug Day. On Kiss Day, February 13, lovers kiss each other to show their love as their closeness begins to grow. After this, comes the day of love i.e. February 14, popularly known as Valentine’s Day. On this day, the couples declare their love in front of the world.

When Valentine’s Day is over, the process of returning to reality begins. It could be surprising for many that Slap Day falls on February 15. On this day people express their displeasure. Then comes Kick Day on February 16 when one has the option to drive away their partners. Then, on Perfume Day, on February 17, they begin to drift apart like perfume and on February 18, they begin to flirt again. On February 19, on the Confession Day, they confess their hatred or love. On the special day of February 20, the lovers remember their ex-partners and finally on February 21, they break up and go their separate ways.

