February is a very special month. It is often referred to as the month of love. Valentine’s week starts on February 7 and goes on till February 14, Valentine’s Day. Days like Rose Day, Propose Day, Teddy Day, and Chocolate Day are celebrated this week. The week starts with Rose Day. Thinking of a way to surprise your partner? You can send them a romantic playlist. Some Bollywood love songs will please your partner and will make your day beautiful. Let’s take a look at the Bollywood songs that you can dedicate to your partner on Rose Day.

Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi: You can send Gulabi Aankhen Jo Teri Dekhi, featuring Rajesh Khanna, sung by Mohammad Rafi to your partner on Rose Day. You can also send the new unplugged version of this song in the voice of Atif Aslam.

Haathon Mein Kitaab, Baalon Mein Gulab: This romantic song by Kishore Kumar will make your Rose Day even more special. Valentine’s week should definitely start with this song.

Phool Gulab Ka: This romantic song, featuring actresses Rekha and Farooq Shaikh, is from the movie Biwi Ho To Aisi. This song is still a favourite of many people. Anuradha Paudwal and Mohd Aziz have lent their voice to this song. You can definitely dedicate this melodious song to your partner on Rose day.

Gulabi: The song Gulabi from the movie Shuddh Desi Romance movie, starring Sushant Singh Rajput and Vaani Kapoor, is an all-time favourite of many youngsters.

Bheja Hai Ek Gulab: Bheja Hai Ek Gulab from the movie Shikari will be the perfect song for the day. Kumar Sanu and Asha Bhosle’s voice graced the track.

Phool Tumhe Bheja Hai: If you really love your partner with all your heart, then send this beautiful Phool Tumhe Bheja Hai, sung by Lata Mangeshkar and Mukesh.

Ae Phoolon Ki Rani Baharon Ki Malika: Another evergreen song of Bollywood is Ae Phoolon Ki Rani Baharon Ki Malika from the 1965-movie Arzoo. Filmed by actors Rajendra Kumar and Sadhana, the song has been sung by Mohammad Rafi.

Phool Maangu Na Bahaar Maangu: Actress Madhuri Dixit and Sanjay Kapoor’s song Phool Maangu Na Bahaar Maangu will also make your rose day special; so you can definitely count on it.

What are you waiting for? Send these amazing songs to your partner and make their Rose Day special.

