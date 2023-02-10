Valentine’s week is underway, and each day is a celebration of love. Every day is unique in its way, couples propose to each other in different ways and express their love to their partners. On the fourth day of Valentine’s week, February 10, couples give each other teddy bears as gifts and celebrate Teddy Day. If you also want to make this day special for your lover or partner and want to do something special for them, then instead of buying teddies or soft toys from the market, gift them a homemade teddy bear. Here’s a simple trick to make a teddy bear at home.

Materials for making a teddy bear

- Needle or sewing machine

- Scissors

- Marker or chalk

- Sewing pins

- Matching thread

- Cardboard

- One meter of fur or cotton fabric

- Half a meter of the fabric of another colour

- Two plastic eyes (18mm)

- Small plastic black or brown nose

- Polyester fiberfill (cotton)

- First, take a full-size cardboard and draw a teddy bear design of your choice. Then, cut it with the help of a scissor. You can also search for different designs and patterns online.

- Then place the cardboard on the fur or cotton fabric and cut out the pattern. Now keep all these patterns together and try making a teddy shape. After this, cut all four pieces of the fabric pattern the size of 1/4 inch and stitch the front and back sides of the cloth with the help of a needle thread.

- Then stick the nose by stitching it from the backside. Leave one part and sew all the other parts of the cloth, keeping them on the pattern. Now turn the cloth upside down. The stitching work is almost done.

- After this, tuck the eyes on the face and fill the fabric with polyester fibres or cotton. Stitch the left part of the cloth. Teddy’s body is ready.

- Now you can decorate it as you wish. Like, putting a bow on the neck or a rose flower in the hand. Pack your teddy bear and give it to your loved ones.

