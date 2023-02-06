HAPPY ROSE DAY 2023: It is that time of the year again when the hues of red and white decorate stores all around. When people go scouting for the perfect gifts for their special someone. Valentine’s Week is celebrated all around the world with much zeal among lovebirds. While love needs no occasion to be celebrated, this week is yet another way to show your commitment to your special someone.

Rose Day marks the beginning of this week. It is celebrated on February 7. Whether you are buying a single rose or an extravagant bouquet, it is the thought that counts. Yet you would not like to mess up on what message you are trying to convey.

Here’s all you need to know about Rose Day and the language of this flower:

Rose Day: When Is It Celebrated?

Rose Day is marked on February 7 at the beginning of Valentine’s week. This day is celebrated by exchanging roses with that special someone to celebrate love and show your affection and commitment. Alternatively, gifting someone different colour of roses can signify different meanings, for the flower has a language of its own.

Rose Day: Significance

Victorians have often been associated with the beginning of the practice of exchanging roses with their loved ones. This was a subtle yet powerful way to communicate unspoken feelings. They developed the art of having an entire conversation without even speaking a word. Rose Day follows this tradition of exchanging roses to convey your feelings to your loved ones.

On this day, people take the chance to express their love and all that has yet to be spoken. Receiving a rose on Rose Day speaks a million words without it ever being spoken. This day is also a celebration of how popular the flower has become as a cultural icon. It has inspired artists from all wakes of life to channel the power of the significance the flower holds for people.

What Each Rose Signifies

Red Roses

Perhaps the most familiar to people around the globe is the meaning of a red rose. It has been a symbol of love and romance for generations. Even within the roses, a deep red rose is thought to signify a deep commitment, while a lighter-colored red rose is said to symbolize passion and desire. Pink Roses

This rose is a symbol of gratitude and admiration. They’re perfect to gift your friends, siblings, or teachers. These are often also seen at engagement parties, proms, and baby showers. Peach Roses

These are often associated with sincerity and genuineness of your feelings. This is why peach roses make the perfect thank-you gift. You might also see them at the celebration of work-related news like a promotion, a new business deal, or a job offer. Yellow Roses

Just like its colour, this rose is associated with warmth and happiness. These are also commonly known as the friendship flowers. If you want to say, “you make me very happy".go for this flower. White Roses

Look no further than this colour when thinking about purity and grace. These make one of the most popular wedding flowers. White roses symbolize young love, eternal loyalty, and a fresh beginning. Purple Roses

This rare rose is a symbol of enchantment and love at first sight. It is often also associated with royalty and is seen as a majestic flower. Gift it to someone you think highly of.

