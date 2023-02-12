Home » News » Lifestyle » Happy Kiss Day 2023: Romantic Quotes, Wishes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

Happy Kiss Day 2023: Romantic Quotes, Wishes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

Happy Kiss Day 2023: Here are some Kiss Day Wishes, Messages, Images, Facebook and WhatsApp Status, Greeting and Quotes that you can share with your loved ones

By: Lifestyle Desk

Last Updated: February 12, 2023, 14:56 IST

Happy Kiss Day 2023: Wishes, Images, Greetings, Cards, Quotes Messages, Photos, SMSs WhatsApp and Facebook Status to share on Valentine’s Day. (Image: Shutterstock)
VALENTINE’S WEEK 2023: Kiss Day has always been the most romantic day observed in Valentine’s Week. Every year on February 13, as part of Valentine’s Week, Kiss Day is celebrated. A kiss is a very intimate and unique experience for a couple. On this day, couples express their love for one another by kissing each other. Make sure your kiss signifies your commitment. With Valentine’s Week in full gear, couples can renew passion and revive the spark in their relationships on this day.

So, what are you waiting for? Here are some timeless quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones that can make your Valentine delighted.

Kiss Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

1. Your kiss has a healing power that fades away all my worries. Happy Kiss Day, my love.

2. Kisses work like a natural sweetener for every relationship. The more you kiss, the sweeter our love becomes. Happy Kiss day!

3. Happy Kiss Day! Thanks for all your love and support. Your kisses make me feel loved.

4. With a love-filled heart, I wanna wish you a Happy Kiss Day!

5. A peck of kisses by you every morning brightens up my day. Happy Kiss day. love!

Kiss Day 2023 Quotes

1. “It is the passion that is in a kiss that gives to it its sweetness, it is the affection in a kiss that sanctifies it." -Christian Neestell Bovee

2. “If you are ever in doubt as to whether or not you should kiss a pretty girl, always give her the benefit of a doubt." -Thomas Carlyle

3. “A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." -Ingrid Bergman

4. “Stolen kisses are always sweetest." -Leigh Hunt

5. “Happiness is like a kiss. You must share it to enjoy it." -Bernard Meltzer

6. Happiness Is Like a Kiss. You Should Share It to Get pleasure from It. – Bernard Meltzer

7. As a result of With the Proper Particular person, Typically Kissing Feels Like Therapeutic. — Lisa McMann

8. Kiss Me Till I Neglect How Terrified I Am of All the pieces Flawed With My Life. — Beau Taplin

9. She Knew 100 Little Issues About Him, however When He Kissed Her She Couldn’t Keep in mind Her Personal Title. — Michelle Hodkin

10. If You Are Ever in Doubt As to Whether or not to Kiss a Fairly Woman, At all times Give Her the Good thing about the Doubt. – Thomas Carlyle

first published: February 12, 2023, 13:29 IST
last updated: February 12, 2023, 14:56 IST
