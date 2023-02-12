Happy Kiss Day 2023: Romantic Quotes, Wishes, Images, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share with Your Loved Ones

VALENTINE’S WEEK 2023: Kiss Day has always been the most romantic day observed in Valentine’s Week. Every year on February 13, as part of Valentine’s Week, Kiss Day is celebrated. A kiss is a very intimate and unique experience for a couple. On this day, couples express their love for one another by kissing each other. Make sure your kiss signifies your commitment. With Valentine’s Week in full gear, couples can renew passion and revive the spark in their relationships on this day.

So, what are you waiting for? Here are some timeless quotes and wishes to share with your loved ones that can make your Valentine delighted.

Kiss Day 2023 Wishes and Greetings

1. Your kiss has a healing power that fades away all my worries. Happy Kiss Day, my love.

2. Kisses work like a natural sweetener for every relationship. The more you kiss, the sweeter our love becomes. Happy Kiss day!

3. Happy Kiss Day! Thanks for all your love and support. Your kisses make me feel loved.

4. With a love-filled heart, I wanna wish you a Happy Kiss Day!

5. A peck of kisses by you every morning brightens up my day. Happy Kiss day. love!

Kiss Day 2023 Quotes

1. “It is the passion that is in a kiss that gives to it its sweetness, it is the affection in a kiss that sanctifies it." -Christian Neestell Bovee

2. “If you are ever in doubt as to whether or not you should kiss a pretty girl, always give her the benefit of a doubt." -Thomas Carlyle

3. “A kiss is a lovely trick designed by nature to stop speech when words become superfluous." -Ingrid Bergman

4. “Stolen kisses are always sweetest." -Leigh Hunt

5. “Happiness is like a kiss. You must share it to enjoy it." -Bernard Meltzer

