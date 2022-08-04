Valiant History and Architectural Brilliance of Chittorgarh Fort Will Mesmerize You

Chittorgarh Fort is one of the greatest forts ever built in the history of India. The magnificent structure is a testament to the glory of erstwhile rulers of Rajasthan.

If you are visiting the Land of Kings on a vacation, you should surely witness the majesty of Chittorgarh Fort.

Spread over a huge 700 acres, the fort perfectly encapsulates the rich heritage and the architectural marvel of the valiant Rajput rulers. Due to its historical importance and splendour, UNESCO declared the Chittorgarh Fort as a world heritage site in 2013.

Historical Significance

Chittorgarh Fort is situated around 100 km from Udaipur and is one of the prime tourist attractions in Rajasthan. The Chittorgarh Fort has been witness to the Rajputana virtues of pride, loyalty and sacrifice.

Perched over a hill, Chittorgarh Fort served as the capital of the erstwhile kingdom of Mewar. In the early 14th century, the Chittorgarh Fort was invaded by Delhi Sultanate ruler, Alauddin Khilji.

As per legends, Khilji defeated the then ruler of Mewar, Rana Ratan Singh. According to Malik Muhammad Jayasi’s poem, Padmavat, Khilji attacked Chittor after being smitten by Ratan Singh’s beautiful wife, Queen Padmini.

Khilji intended to marry the stunning Queen. However, after the defeat of King Ratan Singh, Queen Padmini committed jauhar (self-immolation) to safeguard her honour.

The supreme sacrifice and valour of Queen Padmini is celebrated even today. Every year, a Jauhar Mela is held in Chittorgarh, which commemorates Queen Padmini’s sacrifice and celebrates the Rajputana valour.

The main attractions of Chittorgarh Fort are the Kirti Stambh, Vijay Stambh, Rani Padmini’s Palace, Gaumukh Reservoir, and Rana Kumbha’s Palace. It is believed that Queen Padmini committed jauhar in one of the underground cellars of Rana Kumbha’s Palace.

Chittorgarh Fort’s two imposing towers, Kirti Stambh and Vijay Stambh, are also of great significance. Kirti Stambh or the Tower of Fame was built in the 12th century and is dedicated to the first Jain Tirthankara, Adinath ji. Vijay Stambh or the Tower of Victory symbolizes Rajput gallantry and honour.

Even after centuries, Chittorgarh Fort hasn’t ceased to amaze visitors due to its glorious history and breathtaking architecture.

