Valmiki Jayanti 2021: Know Puja Timing and Mythology Associated With Adi Kavi

Sage Valmiki, who wrote the Hindu epic Ramayana, was born on Purnima in the month of Ashwin. Every year, his birth anniversary is celebrated as Valmiki Jayanti. This year, it is being celebrated on Wednesday, October 20, 2021. Many religious events are being held across the country as part of Valmiki Jayanti celebrations. He is also known as Adi Kavi or the first poet of Sanskrit Literature. Shlokas written by him are still recited by Hindu devotees.

>Valmiki Jayati puja timing

Advertisement

Valimik Jayanti is observed on Purnima Tithi. The timing of the puja began at 7.03 pm on October 19 and will end at 8.26 pm on October 20. Valmiki Jayanti is also known as Pargat Diwas in some places. On this day, devotional hymns are sung by people.

>Mythology related to sage Valmiki

The legend has it that the real name of Maharishi Valmiki was Ratnakar. A woman of the Bhil community had stolen him after which he grew up in the society of Bhils. Valmiki, like other Bhils, started robbing people passing by jungle areas.

Once Hindu God Narad Muni was held captive by Ratnakar. The captive Narad Muni asked Ratnakar whether his family members also supported him in his evil deeds? Ratnakar asked the same question to his family members. They informed him that they do not support him in robbery and other wrong deeds. Ratnakar was shocked and had a change of heart. He asked Nadar Muni to suggest to him the way of liberation.

Narad Muni advised Ratnakar to chant the name of ‘Rama’, but he used to utter ‘Mara’. He kept repeating the word ‘Mara’ and got absorbed in penance. Pleased with his penance, God Brahma named him ‘Valmiki’ and also asked him to compose Ramayana.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Telegram.