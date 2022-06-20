Varanasi To Kedarnath, Visit These Four Religious Places To Experience Serenity

India is known in the world as the land of spirituality. India is the birthplace of four major religions of the world - Hinduism, Jainism, Sikhism and Buddhism. Hence, there are many historical temples and religious places of great significance in India.

A great number of tourists and devotees visit many of these religious places in the summers. At these places, you get to see a beautiful confluence of religion and spirituality. Let us take a look at four such prominent religious places.

Varanasi

Advertisement

Varanasi is one of the holiest places in the country. It is also called the city of Baba Vishwanath. The Kashi Vishwanath temple is situated in Varanasi and is frequented by lakhs of devotees from all over the country. Varanasi is situated on the banks of the holy river, the Ganges. This city is also called the city of Ghats because Varanasi has more than 100 Ghats. You can reach Varanasi by train or bus. Apart from this, regular flights are also available to Varanasi.

Haridwar

Haridwar is a major pilgrimage site for Hindus. Apart from religious significance, this city is also known for its natural beauty. Haridwar is famous for its historical temples and ghats. Lakhs of devotees take a dip in the Ganges river to get rid of their sins and attain salvation. Kumbh Mela is also organized in Haridwar and is attended by lakhs of people.

Ayodhya

Ayodhya, situated on the banks of river Saryu, holds great significance in Hinduism. Ayodhya is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Ram. This ancient city features the mythological epic, Ramayana. Being a city of spiritual importance, there are many famous temples in Ayodhya. The construction of a Ram temple is also underway in the city.

Advertisement

Kedarnath

Kedarnath is one of the prettiest holy places in India. The picturesque Kedarnath temple of Lord Shiva is situated at an altitude of 3584 meters above sea level and can mesmerise anyone with its enchanting beauty. The best time to visit Kedarnath is between May and October.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.