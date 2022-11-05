Varun Dhawan Diagnosed With Vestibular Hypofunction; What Are Its Symptoms, Cause and Cure?

Varun Dhawan recently opened up about his battle with a medical condition called Vestibular Hypofunction. The star attended Mumbai Conclave 2022, an event organized by India Today, wherein he spoke about the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic. “The minute we opened doors, don’t you think we went back to the same rat race," he asked before opening up about the pressure he subjected himself to while resuming life after lockdown. “Recently, I just shut down. I didn’t know what had happened to me. I had this thing called vestibular hypofunction, (where) basically your balance goes off. But I just pushed myself so hard. We are just running in this race, nobody is asking why," he added.

What is Vestibular Hypofunction?

Vestibular Hypofunction (VH) is a condition wherein a person develops a partial or complete deficit of function in the peripheral and vestibular systems. The medical condition impairs spatial memory, cognitive functions, social cognition, cardiovascular regulation, learning, and wayfinding, according to a study published by Frontiers. The Academy of Neurologic Physical Therapy highlights two types of the condition namely Unilateral vestibular hypofunction (UVH) and Bilateral vestibular hypofunction (BVH), however, Varun Dhawan did not specify if he is battling UVH or BVH.

Vestibular Hypofunction causes

According to Frontiers, there are multiple causes that can lead to the development of VH including toxic infections, trauma, and neurodegenerative causes. But in about 50% of cases reported the cause remains unknown.

Vestibular Hypofunction symptoms

The most frequent symptoms witnessed by patients include vertigo, chronic dizziness, a problem with balance during driving or walking, and oscillopsia. Patients also may or may not be able to read signs, and fall frequently while walking in the dark or on uneven surfaces. A majority of people suffering from the condition report a significant negative impact on social participation and quality of life.

How can Vestibular Hypofunction be treated?

There are several cures identified to treat VH including the usage of antibiotics or antifungal treatments or even surgery. The patients are also advised to make significant changes in lifestyle with vestibular rehabilitation theory that encourages people to move up and down stairs to work on their balance, walk and exercise, organize things, and more. It is important to note that the treatment differs in individual cases, hence it is imperative to take medical advice before starting any treatment.

