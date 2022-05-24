Vat Savitri Vrat 2022: Date, Shubh Muhurta and Puja Vidhi

There are several fasts and rituals linked with married Indian women, who observe them, especially for the health and success of their husbands. One of them is the Vat Savitri puja. Married women in almost every part of India celebrate Vat Savitri Puja with great zeal and devotion.

According to the Purnimanta calendar, the festival is observed on Jyeshtha Amavasya, which also happens to coincide with Shani Jayanti. The Amanta calendar observes Vat Savitri Vrat, also termed as Vat Purnima Vrat, on Jyeshtha Purnima.

Since the Amanta calendar is followed by the southern part of India, married women in Maharashtra, Gujarat, and other south Indian states observe Vat Savitri Vrat on Jyeshtha Purnima, i.e. 15 days later than in North India.

Advertisement

Tithi

Vat Savitri Vrat Purnimanta Calendar- May 30, Monday.

Amavasya tithi begins- at 02:54 pm on May 29

Amavasya tithi ends- 04:59 pm on May 30

Vat Savitri Vrat Amanta Calendar- June 14, Tuesday.

Purnima tithi begins- at 09:02 pm on June 13

Purnima tithi ends- at 05:21 pm on June 14

Significance

Married Indian women observe the festival in order to ensure the health and long life of their husbands and children. According to Hindu mythology, on this day, Devi Savitri persuaded Lord Yamaraja, the God of Death, to restore Satyawan, her husband’s life. Lord Yamaraja was so moved by her devotion that he returned her deceased husband. On this day, married women offer prayers to the ‘Vat’ (Bargad) tree, and Savitri is also celebrated as Devi Savitri.

Ritual

Advertisement

Women get up early in the morning, take a bath, and dress up in traditional attire with all the ornaments. They fast for their husbands’ health and well-being. They seek blessings in the afternoon by bowing down before their husbands and elderly members of the family.

On this day, Savitri, regarded as a goddess incarnate, and Vat or Banyan trees are worshipped. Then all the women in the area gather at a temple with a Banyan or Vat tree. Ladies, according to tradition, sprinkle holy Ganga water on the tree and wrap red threads around it 108 times, wishing their spouses a long life.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.