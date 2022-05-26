Vat Savitri Vrat: The Dos and Don'ts For First-Time Observers

Vat Savitri Puja and fast are observed on the Jyeshtha Amavasya Tithi. The belief is that it will bring good fortune and a happy married life for women. However, there’s also a story behind the fast.

Impressed by the virtuous dharma of Sati Savitri, Yamraj returned the life of her husband Satyavan. Yamraj also blessed Savitri with 100 children for whom Satyavan had to live a long life. Since this mythological event, married women observe Vat Savitri Vrat every year on Jyeshtha Amavasya.

This year, it will be observed on May 30 and if you want to keep the fast, it is important to know the dos and don’ts of it. Tirupati’s astrologer Dr Krishna Kumar Bhargava suggests following rules for Vat Savitri Vrat.

Take a bath early in the morning and wear a red saree.

Clean the worship house and the place of worship under the banyan tree. Sprinkle some Gangajal to wash the impurities away.

Now fill the saptadhanya in a bamboo basket and install the idol of Lord Brahma in it. Fill the saptadhanya in the second basket and install the idols of Savitri and Satyavan. Place this basket to the left of the first basket.

Now place both these baskets under the banyan tree. An imprint or pitha of rice flour is to be applied to the tree.

At the time of worship, water is offered to the root of the Banyan tree and the sacred thread is wrapped around it 7 times. After this, perform a parikrama (circumambulate) the Vat tree.

Next, make a garland of the leaves of the tree and wear it, then listen to the story of Vat Savitri Vrat.

Then a dish is prepared from grams and some money is offered to the mother-in-law to obtain their blessings.

Keep fruits, grains, clothes etc. in a basket and donate them to a Brahmin.

The fast is broken by eating 11 soaked grams.

Vat Savitri Vrat 2022 Muhurta

Beginning of Jyeshtha Amavasya: 29th May, Sunday, 02:54 PM

End of Jyeshtha Amavasya: May 30, Monday, at 04:59 PM

Sukarma Yoga: From morning until 11:39 pm

Sarvartha Siddhi Yoga: All day from 07:12 am

