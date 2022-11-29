Veg Korma Rice Recipe: Know How To Prepare This Tasty Dish In Minutes

Everyone loves to try new recipes that taste delicious and are loaded with essential nutrients and fibre. Today, we are going to introduce you to a recipe that will not only satisfy your hunger pangs but will also make you feel full. Veg Korma Rice is one such recipe that everyone desires to have, every once in a while. Made with moong sprouts, ghee, cashew, cardamoms, milk, fresh cream and more, this is one of the most delectable recipes that everyone should definitely try. Therefore, if you are looking forward to cooking this mouth-watering recipe, then you are in the right place.

Let’s have a look at the ingredients of the recipe:

Advertisement

For the rice:

1 cup soaked rice

2 tbsp of ghee

2 cardamoms

2 cloves

2 bay leaves

1 tbsp cashew pieces

1 tbsp poppy seeds

1 tbsp turmeric powder

1 small stick of cinnamon

Salt as per taste

For the korma:

Sprouted moong half cup

2 tbsp ginger-garlic paste

1 cardamom

2 tbsp ghee

1 tbsp coriander powder

1 tbsp chilli powder

¾ cup chopped tomatoes

½ cup milk

1 tbsp fresh cream

½ cup grated onions

Salt as per taste

Method of preparing Veg Korma Rice:

Rice

Firstly, take the pan and heat 2 tbsp of ghee in it. Then add cinnamon, cardamom, bay leaves, and cloves on medium flame. Once all the ingredients are sauteed properly, then you can add rice to it. Add 3 hot cups of water, salt and turmeric powder to the mixture and stir it well. Cover the mixture and let it cook for nearly around 8-10 minutes. The rice is ready to be served.

Korma

Advertisement

To prepare korma, firstly heat the ghee in a non-stick pan and add ginger garlic paste to it. Now, add cardamom to the mixture and saute it for a few seconds. After this, add onion, coriander powder, chilli powder and tomatoes, and let it cook for a few minutes. Once you have sauted the ingredients properly, add moong sprouts, half a cup of water and salt, and let it cook on a medium flame for some time.

Take cashew and poppy seeds paste, and add milk and fresh cream to it. Stir the paste properly and add it to the moong sprout mixture. Don’t forget to stir the mixture for nearly around 2 minutes. The korma is ready to serve.

Advertisement

How to mix rice with korma?

First of all, grease a microwave baking bowl with ghee. Then add one portion of rice and spread it evenly. Now add one portion of the prepared korma and spread it over the rice. Again spread the rice over it which will be followed by adding the remaining portion of rice on it. Lastly add milk over it and cover it with a lid. Place the bowl in a microwave for around 5-7 minutes. The dish is now ready to serve.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here