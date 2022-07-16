Vegetables to Strictly Avoid During Monsoons

The monsoon season provides a much-needed break from the scorching heat of the sun. However, during this season, our surroundings become breeding grounds for fungus and bacteria. Monsoon is an excellent time as many vegetables are suitable to grow in this weather. Including a variety of veggies in your daily diet is a great way of boosting immune and gastrointestinal health. However, eating some vegetables may have a negative impact during monsoon.

A nutritionist, Dr Rohini Patil speaking to Health Shots said, “Monsoon is the perfect time for breeding of various microbes and bacteria, which can easily contaminate these green vegetables. The soil in which they grow could be highly contaminated too, and then it is very easy for them to leech into the leaves of these veggies. The leafier the plant, the easier it is for them to find a home. Hence, avoiding them would be a good option, but if you still want to eat them, make sure you boil and then cook them for at least 30 minutes to kill the bacteria."

Advertisement

Listed below are some more vegetables that you should strictly avoid eating during this season:

Cauliflower

Cauliflower should be avoided during the monsoon because it contains compounds known as glucosinolates that can be problematic for those who are allergic or sensitive to them.

Bell peppers

Advertisement

Including bell peppers in your monsoon diet can have negative effects. They contain substances called glucosinolates which transform into isothiocyanates when chopped or chewed. Meanwhile, when consumed raw or cooked, these compounds may result in nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, and respiratory difficulties. However, the symptoms last for several hours following the meal. So, it is preferable to stay away from them entirely during this season.

Eggplant

Alkaloid present in eggplant produces harmful chemicals as a defence against insects and other pests. It is advisable to minimise your intake of eggplant or baingan during the rainy seasons when pest infestation is at its worst. Allergic reactions to alkaloids can cause hives, scratchy skin, nausea, and skin rashes.

Disclaimer: Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on information from several websites/media reports. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts. Disclaimer: The information given in this article is based on information from several websites/media reports. News18 does not guarantee 100% accuracy of the facts. Read all the Latest News, Breaking News, watch Top Videos and Live TV here.

Follow us on









