Vidya Balan Channels Her Inner Goddess In This Stunning Silk Traditional Saree

There are only a few Bollywood Divas who know how to rock sarees like a pro. And at the top of the list is Vidya Balan, who not only looks great in every saree but also gives us major fashion goals. Vidya Balan is known for consistently delivering her best work. She has never been afraid to try new things, whether it is her film characters or her fashion choices. So, unsurprisingly, her latest photoshoot in a silk saree has instantly made jaws drop. The outfit is ideal for attending wedding receptions or celebrations.

Vidya looked stunning in the midst of bright yellow marigold flowers. She is also seen striking some stunning poses for the camera. The actress channelled her inner Goddess for the ensemble, which is from designer Shilpa Selvaraj’s clothing label Thousand Threads. Vidya Balan dons a purple saree with border tassel work and intricate brocade motif embroidery.

The actress accessorised the saree with a matching backless blouse. Vidya completed her look with a Kundan-embellished necklace, matching jhumkis, and a statement stone-adorned ring. She finished off her look with a middle-parted sleek bun adorned with a white gajra and bindi, black eyeliner, subtle eye shadow, and well-defined brows. The caption also read, “Such a goddess." Take a look at the posts below.

The actress loves to experiment with sarees and her Instagram handle is proof of the same. Earlier, the actress looked breathtakingly gorgeous in a black sequinned saree. She complemented the saree with a long sleeves black blouse that consisted of a plunging neckline. She accessorized her outfit with a pair of emerald drop earrings and opted for a middle-parting sleek bun hairdo, well-done brows and tinted lips. Take a look at the post below.

On the work front, the actress was last seen in the much-acclaimed film Jalsa alongside Shefali Shah in a lead role. The story revolves around the conflicts between a well-known journalist and her house help. She will next be seen in Shirsha Guha Thakurta’s Lovers. The film also stars Sendhil Ramamurthy, Pratik Gandhi and Ileana D’Cruz. The movie is currently in its post-production phase.

