Vidya Balan Surely Knows her Fashion Game, Looks Beautiful in Ethnic Suit

Vidya Balan continues to follow her own unique journey in the film industry. The versatile actress has carved a niche for herself with several powerful and complex characters. The stunning diva also has a great fashion sense and often dolls up in beautiful sarees. In her recent Instagram post, the actress shared a string of pictures wearing an indigo ethnic suit, proving that she can ace other looks as well. The suit has been minutely detailed with white imprints. She paired it with black glasses and an oxidized ring. We can also see a rich collection of books in the background.

Check out the pictures below.

Advertisement

https://www.instagram.com/p/CXIrvQkNCxH/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

The pictures have been uploaded with the caption “Monday Blues but make it Indigo" indicating her dressing choice for the day. Her hair and makeup was done by Gohar Shaikh and Harshal Jariwala. Vidya looked gorgeous as she opted for a nominal makeup look.

Vidya, who is known for her love for sarees, also loves repeating her clothes. She is among the few Bollywood stars who doesn’t shy away from wearing the same dress again. In an Instagram Reel, the actress was looking her quirky best as she came out wearing a dress which she had also posted about in August.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CWsJgV6Dc0n/

“I love Sarees, I also love repeating my clothes," the actress captioned the post with a muscle flexing emoji.

Vidya got a chance to experiment with the clothes in The Dirty Picture - one of the biggest hits of her life. She played the role of erotic actress Silk Smitha in the 2011 biographical drama film directed by Milan Luthria. Vidya recently celebrated the 10th anniversary of the movie which featured actors like Naseeruddin Shah, Emraan Hashmi and Tusshar Kapoor.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CW9_jkWFLGo/

Advertisement

What do you think about Vidya Balan and her fashion choice?

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.