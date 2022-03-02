Vidyut Jammwal Takes Dip in Kashmir’s Semi-Frozen Lake at Minus 8 Degrees Celsius

Actor Vidyut Jammwal’s fitness routine makes us green with envy. The actor always raises the bar with his commitment and dedication. Vidyut follows a strict workout regimen which includes practicing a lot of martial arts, and his agility, overall fitness is visible to his fans. The actor himself performs all the challenging stunts in his movies. His Instagram account has a plethora of workout videos, and a couple of times he even introduces challenges for his fans. Along with his workout regime, the actor also shares the benefit of performing a particular exercise. Recently, the actor shared a video and it will send chills down your spine. In the clip, Vidyut is definitely not working out, instead, he can be seen revealing the mindset that goes behind acing his difficult training regimen.

Vidyut can be seen standing beside a semi-frozen lake, amid Kashmir’s snow-covered landscape. He wrote in his caption, “If someone (including your own mind) tells you that this is difficult, the thought comes from no experience…it’s simple, do it. Break your own barriers." In the clip, he takes off his warm clothes and snow boots to take a dip in the frozen water. Yes, you read it right. The actor stepped into the semi-frozen river and walked his way to the centre and immersed his body up to neck in the chilling water. Notably, the temperature in Kashmir was -8 degrees Celsius.

Watch video:

An ice bath has a bunch of benefits linked to it, especially for the athletes:

the extreme cold-water bath, after an intense workout, can soothe sore and aching muscles.

Ice bath aids sleep by reducing physical fatigue.

It limits the inflammatory response due to the decreased temperature and helps in faster recovery.

Taking an ice bath before a long race or any competitive sport can lower the body’s temperature which can yield better performance

However, one should always consult with their trainer or a doctor before taking an ice bath, as it can turn out to be dangerous for people with high blood pressure and cardiovascular diseases.

