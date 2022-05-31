Vinayaka Chaturthi To Ashadh Amavasya, List of Fasts in June 2022

June is just a day away. The month is special for the Hindu community as fasts and festivals like Nirjala Ekadashi, Ganga Dussehra, Vat Purnima, Mithun Sankranti, and Vinayaka Chaturthi, Yogini Ekadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Rohini Vrat, Masik Durgashtami etc fall in this month.
Kashi’s astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt stated that Ganga Dussehra and Nirjala Ekadashi fasts are very important because devotees worship water on these very days.
Offering drinking water to travellers and storing water in an earthen pot for birds in the month of Jyeshtha pleases the Sun God. During this month, fasting on Sundays and worshipping the Sun God holds a great significance for devotees.
Here’s a list of all the fasts and festivals of June for you to start preparing and keep an account of all the upcoming fasts and festivals.
June 2022 Vrat and Festivals
- June 03, Friday: Vinayaka Chaturthi
- June 08, Wednesday: Monthly Durgashtami
- June 09, Thursday: Ganga Dussehra
- June 10, Friday: Nirjala Ekadashi
- June 12, Sunday: Pradosh Vrat
- June 14, Tuesday: Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat, Vat Poornima fast
- June 15, Wednesday: Mithun Sankranti, the beginning of the month of Ashadha,
- June 17, Friday: Krishnapingal Sankashti Chaturthi
- June 20, Monday: Kalashtami fasting
- June 21, Tuesday:
- June 24, the longest day of the year, Friday: Yogini Ekadashi
- June 25, Saturday Monthly Karthigai
- June 26, Sunday: Pradosh fast
- June 27, Monday: Monthly Shivratri, Rohini fast
- June 29, Wednesday: Ashadh Amavasya
- Thursday, June 30: Commencement of Ashadh Navratri, the commencement of Ashadh Shukla Paksha
