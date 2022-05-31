Vinayaka Chaturthi To Ashadh Amavasya, List of Fasts in June 2022

June is just a day away. The month is special for the Hindu community as fasts and festivals like Nirjala Ekadashi, Ganga Dussehra, Vat Purnima, Mithun Sankranti, and Vinayaka Chaturthi, Yogini Ekadashi, Pradosh Vrat, Rohini Vrat, Masik Durgashtami etc fall in this month.

Kashi’s astrologer Chakrapani Bhatt stated that Ganga Dussehra and Nirjala Ekadashi fasts are very important because devotees worship water on these very days.

Offering drinking water to travellers and storing water in an earthen pot for birds in the month of Jyeshtha pleases the Sun God. During this month, fasting on Sundays and worshipping the Sun God holds a great significance for devotees.

Here’s a list of all the fasts and festivals of June for you to start preparing and keep an account of all the upcoming fasts and festivals.

Advertisement

June 2022 Vrat and Festivals

June 03, Friday: Vinayaka Chaturthi

June 08, Wednesday: Monthly Durgashtami

June 09, Thursday: Ganga Dussehra

June 10, Friday: Nirjala Ekadashi

June 12, Sunday: Pradosh Vrat

June 14, Tuesday: Jyeshtha Purnima Vrat, Vat Poornima fast

June 15, Wednesday: Mithun Sankranti, the beginning of the month of Ashadha,

June 17, Friday: Krishnapingal Sankashti Chaturthi

June 20, Monday: Kalashtami fasting

June 21, Tuesday:

June 24, the longest day of the year, Friday: Yogini Ekadashi

June 25, Saturday Monthly Karthigai

June 26, Sunday: Pradosh fast

June 27, Monday: Monthly Shivratri, Rohini fast

June 29, Wednesday: Ashadh Amavasya

Thursday, June 30: Commencement of Ashadh Navratri, the commencement of Ashadh Shukla Paksha

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.