Vinegar to Alcohol, 4 Easily Available Products to Clean Your Glasses

We pay a lot of attention to keeping our eyes clean and to protect them from the harmful ultraviolet rays, we wear sunglasses. We also wear glasses to protect our eyes from the harmful rays of the screens. But, have you ever paid attention to the glass of your sunglasses or specs? Even they need extra care and protection, to protect your sensitive eyes. Cleaning the glass of specs or sunglasses is quite tricky. However, we have some easy tips and tricks to help you.

People with weak eyesight wear numbered glasses and sunglasses to protect their eyes from UV rays. With continuous use, the glasses get scratched and dirty and it becomes hard to see clearly. Now, let’s take a look at how you can easily clean the glass of your specs or sunglasses.

Witch hazel

To make a glass cleaner with witch hazel, you need to add half a cup of witch hazel to half a cup of distilled water and mix them. Now, fill this mixture in a bottle and spray it on the lens and then wipe the glass with a microfiber cloth and clean it.

Vinegar

To make a glass cleaner with vinegar, you need to mix 3/4 distilled vinegar in 1/4 water and fill it in a spray bottle. Now spray this mixture on the glasses and wipe it with a microfiber cloth. You can also use cotton cloth instead of microfiber cloth.

Alcohol

Yes, you read that right. Alcohol can also be used to clean the glass. For this, mix 3/4 rubbing alcohol and 1-2 drops of dishwashing liquid in 1/4 water and fill it in a spray bottle. Now spray it on the glasses and wipe it with a clean cloth.

Distilled water

The use of distilled water is the best when it comes to cleaning glasses of specs and sunglasses. For this, mix equal amounts of white vinegar, distilled water and rubbing alcohol and fill it in a spray bottle. Spray this mixture on the glass of specs and clean it with a microfiber cloth.

