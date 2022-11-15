VINOBA BHAVE DEATH ANNIVERSARY: Vinayak Narahari Bhave also known as Vinoba Bhave is considered the National Teacher of India. Acharya Vinoba Bhave dedicated his entire life to serving the poor and marginalized and giving them a voice. The non-violence and freedom activist, social reformer and spiritual teacher was a devoted follower of Mahatma Gandhi. He upheld Mahatma Gandhi’s doctrines of non-violence and equality.

Best known for his ‘Bhoodan Movement’ (Gift of the Land), Vinoba was the first recipient of the international Ramon Magsaysay Award for Community Leadership in 1958. He was also conferred with India’s highest civilian award, the Bharat Ratna posthumously in 1983. November 15, marks the 40th death anniversary of the human rights advocate.

Let’s take a look back at some of his inspirational quotes and the lessons behind them:

The Heart Of Rich And Poor

When the Indian philosopher wrote, “It is a curious phenomenon that God has made the hearts of the poor, rich and those of the rich, poor," he unlocked perhaps the greatest irony of human existence. He, who may be hidden in the appearance of a poor man, might have a heart of gold.

Fearlessness And Humility

Another great lesson from the ‘Talks On The Gita’ author is: “Fearlessness makes advance possible and humility ensures safety." According to him, we must be fearless to take action, but it is modesty that will guarantee our safety. Pride, after all, has unravelled even the mightiest.

Combine Swadharma With Vikrama

Vinoba Bhave perfectly summed up the effect of combining swadharma (one’s dharma) with vikrama (valor). “We may keep a packet of gunpowder in our pocket or handle it with impunity; but if ignited, it would blow up the body into pieces. The infinite power in swadharma is likewise dormant. Combine it with vikarma, and then see what transformation it can bring about! The resultant explosion would reduce to ashes ego, desires, passions and anger, and then supreme wisdom will be attained."

The Violent Mind

The Bharat Ratna awardee perfectly explained that the absence of the means of violence does not mean violence does not exist. He summed up the nature of a violent mind when he said: “A sword in hand is a sure sign of a violent mind; but one does not become non-violent merely by throwing the sword away."

The Truth

If your reasoning is strong, there is no need for arguments. Or as Vinoba Bhave wrote,

