Viral infection For Long Can Be Sepsis, Know its Symptoms

After the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to strengthen body immunity has become important. Those with low immunity are susceptible to infections and chronic infections may lead to life threatening conditions. Sepsis is such a condition when the body of the patient shows an extreme reaction to an infection.

As per Medical News Today, “Sepsis is an extreme immune response to an infection. In a person with sepsis, the immune system can injure tissues and organs, and it can be life-threatening."

One of the common causes of Sepsis is bacterial, viral, and fungal infections in the blood. These dangerous pathogens may enter the bloodstream through injury or surgery. So, it’s important to keep a watch on the symptoms and detect the infections early to protect yourself from Sepsis.

If you notice any of the following symptoms, take urgent medical advice.

· Fever, chills and shivering

· Rapid pulse rate

· Difficulty while breathing

· Sweaty skin

· Unbearable pain or discomfort

· Observing redness and swelling around a wound

Above symptoms are the signs, which need urgent attention. But, they are different from severe symptoms. These signs emanate when Sepsis affects the body immunity. Following are the severe symptoms of Sepsis.

· Low blood pressure with dizziness

· Discharge of low volume of urine

· Change in skin color (pale, discolored or mottled skin)

· Confusion or lack of alertness

· Sudden fear of death and shortness of breath

· Slurred speech with feelings of vomit and diarrhea

In fact, as the situation worsens, a patient will be prone to Septic Shock. In such a situation the blood pressure will suddenly drop. According to Medical News Today in such situations oxygen can no longer reach the body’s organs. Senior citizens, babies under one year and patients with chronic diseases are more prone to Sepsis.

How can Sepsis be prevented?

· Routine vaccinations, including flu and pneumonia vaccines

· Maintain hygiene after sores and wounds

· Hand hygiene

· Seek urgent medical attention if any symptom is noticed

(Disclaimer: The health tips shared in this article are based on common practices and general knowledge. Readers are advised to consult a doctor before following them at home.)

