Virtual Tour of Rajkummar Rao and Patralekhaa’s Lavish Home in Mumbai; Check Here

Rajkummar Rao is a well-established and popular name in the film industry. With over a decade of experience under his belt, the actor has earned fame for his versatility and for delivering power-packed performances. The actor has built a luxurious lifestyle for himself.

The actor owns a lavish and dreamy split-level house in Andheri’s Oberoi Springs, Mumbai. This luxurious residence is shared by his wife and actor Patralekhaa and her pet pooch, Gaga. With warm wooden furniture, quirky spaces, and minimalist upholstery, the apartment looks classy and regal.

Rao and Patralekhaa are active on Instagram and often post photos from the nooks and corners of their beautiful abode. During an ad with Asian paints in March 2021, he offered a glimpse of his house which is majorly painted in the rich shade of blue and a pale and earth grey. He explained in the video that he is not afraid to experiment with decor - the colour, the texture, and the layers. The decor is a reflection of him and his work. He mentions that he experimented with the decor just like he experiments with his characters in the movies.

Let’s take a virtual tour of his house here:

Earthy Living Space

The living room has brick-red wooden carpet flooring. A large stone sculpture of Buddha is placed to add zen to the space. The living room has large windows with sheer curtains to allow natural light. Adjacent to the window is the seating arrangement with a low coffee table, a bookcase, and an indoor plant. The window ledge has been converted into a cosy nook by adding a mattress and cushion.

A Spacious Balcony

The sprawling apartment features a huge balcony painted in white, overlooking the beautiful scape of the city. Adding some greens for freshness, the balcony has potted plants.

Reading Nook

One of his favourite spots in the house is where Rajkummar sits and reads his scripts, watches content, and spends time reading books and playing with Gaga. The room has big white couches and a brick-wall facade that has a bookcase stacked with books. On the other side of the room is a showcase that is stacked with the awards the actor has received for his work. The room also has a white swing, some greens in the corner, and a huge window that lets in ample light.

Rao and his wife recently brought a triplex in Juhu from actor Janhvi Kapoor for ₹43.87 crores in July this year.

