Vishu 2022: Traditional Kerala Dishes You Should Savour This Malayalam New Year

One of the major festivals of Kerala, Vishu marks the beginning of the Malayalam New Year. The festival signifies a new beginning and hope in people’s life. The word Vishu means equal in Sanskrit hence, the festival celebrates the spring equinox, when days and nights are nearly equal. The celebration of Vishu starts with seeing Vishu Kani, an assortment of auspicious items, first thing in the morning. It is believed to bring prosperity in the new year.

ALSO READ: Happy Vishu 2022: Kerala New Year Wishes, Images, Status, Quotes, Messages and WhatsApp Greetings to Share in English and Malayalam

Advertisement

Vishu Kani is arranged using cucumber, coconut, rice, areca nuts, betel leaves, gold ornaments, coins, and fruits, along with a lit metal lamp at the centre. The setting is then placed in front of an image of Lord Krishna or Lord Vishnu. The celebration of Vishu Kani is incomplete without a Sadya feast that includes banana chips, curries, rice dishes, pickles and other items served on a banana leaf. Here are some dishes you can savour on Vishu:

Vishu Kanji

A traditional breakfast for the day of Vishu Kani, Vishu Kanji is made using rice, coconut milk and spices as ingredients. In some parts of Kerala, it’s also made using different pulses, rice and salt. Some recipes also use jaggery as ingredients.

Vishu Katta

Advertisement

Another dish part of the traditional celebration of the Malayali new year is Vishu Katta. Sweet in taste, the dish is made with powdered rice and jaggery as the main ingredients.

Thoran

Advertisement

Part of the traditional Kerala Sadhya, Thoran is a dry vegetable dish prepared with a mix of veggies like cabbage, unripe jackfruit, beans, bitter gourd and more. It’s usually eaten as a side dish with rice and curry. Thoran is also known as Upperi in the northern part of Kerala.

Mambazha Pulissery

A popular dish in the summers, Mambazha Pulissery is a Kerala curry recipe prepared with ripe mangoes, coconut and curd. The dish can be relished as it or eaten with rice as well.

Unniyappam

The sweet fritters made with rice, banana, jaggery and coconut are a perfect Vishu special snack.

Ela Ada

A popular steamed rice pancake dish, Ela Ada has a filling of coconut and jaggery. Ela Ada is steamed with plantain leaf

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.