Visions in Indian Wear; Millennials Bring Their A Game at the Ambani Gol Dhana Party

The young brigade of bollywood surely knows how to slay in the fashion game. All the young beauties namely, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan brought their A Game in the fashion space at the #GolDhana Ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Everyone went in for pastel shades and off white to white tones with jewelled embellishments and the classiest of handbags too.

Check out these images!

Janhvi Kapoor

A pastel green lehenga, that smile and smokey eyes with luscious hair, Janhvi looked pretty

Khushi Kapoor

Diamond jewels, a sleek ponytail, a sweet smile, Khush made for a sweet image!

Alizeh Agnihotri

An embellished silver grey tone bag, a beautiful white lengha, free flowing hair and that smile ! Alizeh looked stunning at the party.

Ananya Pandey

An ivory hued lengha, a maang tikka, smokey eyes, pink cheeks and that charming smile, Anaya looked nice!

Sara Ali Khan

A lovely embellished outfit with a pearl string bag, diamond earrings and that panache, Sara shined !

