Visions in Indian Wear; Millennials Bring Their A Game at the Ambani Gol Dhana Party

At the Ambani Gol Dhana ceremony yesterday, our bollywood fashionistas picked for pastel hues and off-white to white tones with jewelled embellishments and the classiest of handbags - looking all gorgeous

By: Lifestyle Desk

Edited By: Riya Ashok Madayi

News18.com

Last Updated: January 20, 2023, 17:13 IST

New Delhi, India

Sara, Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya in their gorgeous best  Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant engagement. (Images: Instagram)
Sara, Alizeh Agnihotri, Ananya in their gorgeous best  Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant engagement. (Images: Instagram)

The young brigade of bollywood surely knows how to slay in the fashion game. All the young beauties namely, Jhanvi Kapoor, Alizeh Agnihotri, Khushi Kapoor, Ananya Pandey, Sara Ali Khan brought their A Game in the fashion space at the #GolDhana Ceremony of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant. Everyone went in for pastel shades and off white to white tones with jewelled embellishments and the classiest of handbags too.

Check out these images!

Janhvi Kapoor

A pastel green lehenga, that smile and smokey eyes with luscious hair, Janhvi looked pretty

Khushi Kapoor

Diamond jewels, a sleek ponytail, a sweet smile, Khush made for a sweet image!

Janhvi Kapoor with her sister Khushi Kapoor at the Ambani-Merchant Engagement yesterday (Viral Bhayani)

Alizeh Agnihotri

Alizeh Agnihotri with Salman Khan at the Ambani-Merchant engagement. (Viral Bhayani)

An embellished silver grey tone bag, a beautiful white lengha, free flowing hair and that smile ! Alizeh looked stunning at the party.

Ananya Pandey

Ananya Panday at the Ambani-Merchant engagement. (Viral Bhayani)

An ivory hued lengha, a maang tikka, smokey eyes, pink cheeks and that charming smile, Anaya looked nice!

Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan at the Ambani-Merchant engagement. (Viral Bhayani)

A lovely embellished outfit with a pearl string bag, diamond earrings and that panache, Sara shined !

first published: January 20, 2023, 16:36 IST
last updated: January 20, 2023, 17:13 IST
