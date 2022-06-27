Visit Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Srinagar With IRCTC's Kashmir Tour Package

Kashmir, known as the paradise on earth, attracts tourists throughout the year. Many tourists plan a tour of Kashmir during summers and the rainy season. The picturesque Kashmir valley is resplendent with stunning Chinar trees and offers you the blissful experience of skimming softly across the beautiful Dal Lake. Recently, the IRCTC introduced an attractive package for those wanting to experience the stunning beauty of Jammu and Kashmir.

IRCTC’s Kashmir tour package

IRCTC has recently released a special package on its website for people who want to visit Kashmir. The package offers a chance to visit Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Srinagar, which are among the most beautiful places in Kashmir. The tour package is for 3 days and 4 nights and hotel arrangements will also be made for the tourists. According to IRCTC, the Kashmir tour package will start on July 2.

Cost of the tour package

IRCTC’s Kashmir tour package is quite economical. The tour package costs Rs 35,000 for a single tourist. For double occupancy, the cost is Rs 27,000 per person. If you are going on the tour with your family and there are three people in total, then you will have to pay Rs 26,455 per person. There will be separate charges for children. For more information about this, you can visit the official website of IRCTC.

Visit India’s very own Swiss Alps with IRCTC’s tour package

Gulmarg, Sonmarg and Srinagar are the most famous tourist spots in Kashmir. Additionally, nothing beats the charm of Kashmir in the months of July and August. The weather is not too harsh, and you can enjoy the sudden rains and bright sunshine. While Gulmarg is truly enchanting with its breath-taking sights, Sonmarg is a good destination for a day-long excursion.

