Visit the Mesmerising Khajuraho During Monsoon to Experience Pure Bliss

Khajuraho is one of the most photogenic places in India. Located in Madhya Pradesh, Khajuraho is known for its ancient heritage and enchanting temples. Khajuraho is very famous for its erotic sculptures and carvings on the outer walls of its temples. People from all over the world come here to see its glorious heritage, culture and beauty. Khajuraho has also made its place on the list of UNESCO World Heritage Sites.

Visit Khajuraho in the rainy season

Advertisement

Monsoon is an ideal time to go on a vacation and visit places that have been on your travel wish list for many years. If you are planning to go on a quick getaway during this monsoon, you should consider visiting the ancient city of Khajuraho. The right time to visit Khajuraho is from October to March.

However, you can also visit the city during monsoon. During the rainy season, the beauty of Khajuraho is accentuated. The lush green landscape of Khajuraho looks spectacular after being washed away by rain. Hindu and Jain temples look even more mesmerizing. During the rainy season, the picture-perfect scenery of this city is very soothing for the senses.

visit the Panna National Park

While in Khajuraho, you can visit the Panna National Park, which is located in the Chhatarpur district of Madhya Pradesh. If you love wild animals, then you should visit the Panna National Park and experience the wildlife near Khajuraho. You can go on an enthralling safari and see the alluring tigers in all their glory.

How to reach Khajuraho

You can reach Khajuraho by train via Jhansi or Varanasi. Apart from this, you can also reach the city by plane from New Delhi, Varanasi, Mumbai and Bhopal. There are several good hotels in Khajuraho where you can get bedrooms starting from Rs 1500 to Rs 5000.

Read all the Latest News and Breaking News here