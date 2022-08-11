Visit This Mesmerising Butterfly Forest In Karnataka And It Will Make Your Day

Bisle Ghat in Karnataka is home to millions of enchanting Butterflies. This relatively unknown rainforest is a treat for every nature lover.

During this holiday season, you should visit those places that have been on your travel wish list for many years. Many people make plans to go to their favourite hill stations or their preferred coastal towns. However, if you are a nature lover, you will fall in love with the Bisle Ghat in Karnataka. Bisle Ghat is home to India’s most spectacular rainforest.

Straddling three regions of Karnataka, namely Kodagu, Malnad and Dakshina Kannada, Bisle Ghat is an absolute treat to the eyes. Several types of butterflies are found in Bisle Ghat and for this reason, it is also known as the Butterfly Forest of Karnataka. During the rainy season, migratory butterflies are also seen in this dense forest. Apart from the enchanting butterflies, you can also experience the delightful chirping of birds and blissful greenery.

It is quite rare to see such an untouched ecosystem in this era. However, this thriving forest has managed to escape any kind of human infrastructure development. One can see the abundant richness of the place through the hundreds of thousands of butterflies that can be seen in the forest.

The types of butterflies that can be seen here include common Lineblue, Balka Parrot, Common Castor, Common Grass Yellow, Common Jay, Plain Tiger, Dingy swift and many more.

How to reach Butterfly Forest

This forest is located near the hill station of Sakleshpura in Hassan district of Karnataka. You can reach here by bus or train. Taxis and buses run from Sakleshpura to Bisle Ghat, which is 250 kms away.

Best time to visit Bisle Ghat

If you are a true love of nature, then you should definitely visit this lush green forest. The best time to visit Bisle Ghat is during the monsoon season. During the rainy season, you will not only see butterflies but also migratory birds.

