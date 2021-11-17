Vitamin D Deficiency: Here are the Most Common Symptoms and Signs

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, is an essential nutrient for the healthy functioning of our body. It can be acquired from the diet, prescribed supplements and most importantly, the sun. It is said that sunlight is the best and the most natural way to increase Vitamin D levels in your body. However, due to a busy schedule, we often ignore the needs and requirements of our body leading to some adverse effects.

Vitamin D plays a significant role in keeping our bones healthy, reducing anxiety and improving immune function. It also helps in regulating the absorption of calcium and phosphorus in the body, leading to the normal growth and development of bones and teeth. It plays a significant role in reducing stress and anxiety and regulating mood. While there are wide-ranging benefits of Vitamin D, its deficiency can lead to some serious health issues. Here are the signs and symbols of Vitamin D deficiency.

>Fatigue and weakness

People suffering from Vitamin D deficiency, often face general tiredness and weakness. If you find yourself yawning throughout the day, you must get your vitamin D levels tested and consult a health service provider.

>Bone pain can signal Vitamin D deficiency

Vitamin D is considered to be the cure for ‘rickets’, a disorder that leads to weak and soft bones in kids. As Vitamin D helps absorb calcium and phosphorus, which in turn build and strengthen bones, hence, its deficiency can result in bone pain.

>Chronic Muscle Pain

The deficiency of Vitamin D can also lead to chronic muscle pain. Hence. if you’re suffering from chronic muscle pain, go and get your Vitamin D level tested through a blood test. There are two types of tests that can confirm your deficiency- 25-hydroxyvitamin D, known as 25(OH)D for short.

>Hair Loss

While hair loss has several causes, proper nutrition plays a significant role. There are two types of hair loss associated with low vitamin D levels — first is female pattern hair loss, which leads to an overall thinning of hair on the scalp and the second is diffuse hair loss all over the body.

