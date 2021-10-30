Vitamin D for Psoriasis: Benefits, Uses, and All You Need to Know

World Psoriasis Day is an annual opportunity to educate people and make them aware about the medical condition and its impact. It was observed in more than 50 countries on October 29. Organised by the International Federation of Psoriatic Disease Associations (IFPA), World Psoriasis Day aims to improve access to treatment.

This year the theme for the day is you are #NotAlone. The autoimmune condition is not a contagious skin disease. It results in the rapid build-up of skin cells. It causes cells responsible to maintain immunity, mistakenly attacking it. While multiple combinations of medications are taken by people suffering from the disease to treat the condition, an increase in dose of vitamin has proven to significantly check the symptoms.

Vitamin D for Psoriasis

Vitamin D has many benefits that may help treat psoriasis. Deficiency in the vitamin has been linked to psoriasis possibly impairing the ability of the body to keep the skin healthy.

Topical oils and ointments containing vitamin D can prove beneficial. Vitamin D oil, if applied directly to flares, can help in thinning the plaque. Different forms of vitamin D, which the body makes when exposed to sunlight, can be used to treat the condition.

Oral supplements

Can be taken in pill and liquid forms on a daily basis. Vitamin D can slow the growth of new cells, so start with smaller doses, or and as recommended by your doctor.

Foods

If you are someone who would rather not take drugs, you have foods that naturally contain vitamin D to count on like cheese, egg yolks, fatty fish, tuna, fortified foods as well as cereals, orange juice and dairy products. The required amount of vitamin D you can be ascertained by taking a blood test. Intake of oral supplements while altering your diet may help prevent flares and can boost your immune system.

Natural therapy

Opt for topical options. Take in more sunlight to increase the vitamin D in your body. The process is known as phototherapy and can be of great help. Experts warn of excess, as increased sun exposure can increase risk of skin cancer.

