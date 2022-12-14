Home » News » Lifestyle » Vitamin D May Lower Chances Of Preventing Dementia And Alzhiemer’s: Study

Vitamin D May Lower Chances Of Preventing Dementia And Alzhiemer’s: Study

The number of patients suffering from dementia is expected to hit 150 million by 2050.

Advertisement

By: Lifestyle Desk

Trending Desk

Last Updated: December 14, 2022, 23:14 IST

Mumbai, India

Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common causes of dementia.
Alzheimer's disease is one of the most common causes of dementia.

Scientists have found that supplementation of Vitamin D can significantly lower the chance of developing the onset of neurological diseases like dementia and Alzheimer’s disease. A new study published in the Journal of the Alzheimer’s Association found that higher concentrations of Vitamin D in the brain reduce the chances of the onset of dementia or other cognitive impairments. The scientists found that the chances of developing dementia or other cognitive issues were lowered by 25-33 percent if the concentration of 25(OH)D3, the final processed form of Vitamin D in the body and also known as calcidiol, was doubled in the brain.

“In conclusion, the results of this study suggest that Vitamin D in the brain may be involved in cognitive decline," the research said. The scientists behind the study acknowledged that there were several limitations to the study including the fact that higher Vitamin D concentration in the brain may be a sign of resilience against cognitive impairment and not a cause for improved resilience.

Advertisement

However, with the number of patients suffering from dementia expected to hit 150 million by 2050 there is an urgent need to research preventive strategies against the cognitive disease.

What is dementia?

RELATED NEWS

Dementia is a term used to describe a group of symptoms affecting memory and social abilities that severely interfere with your daily life. It is a term used for neuro-degenerative brain disorders that occur in older age. However, Alzheimer’s disease is one of the most common causes of dementia.

Dementia is caused by a loss of nerve cells and their connections in the brain. It can affect people differently, depending on the area of the brain that is damaged. Memory loss, difficulty in communication or handling complex tasks and psychological changes such as depression, anxiety, maladaptive behaviour, and hallucinations are some of the symptoms of dementia.

Advertisement

An unhealthy diet, lack of exercise, excessive use of alcohol, smoking, diabetes, cardiovascular problems like high blood pressure and high cholesterol, are some of the risk factors for dementia.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here

Follow us on

About the Author

Lifestyle DeskOur life needs a bit of style to get the perfect zing in the daily routine. News...Read More

first published: December 14, 2022, 10:57 IST
last updated: December 14, 2022, 23:14 IST
Read More

TRENDING NEWS

MORE NEWS

Photogallery

+21PHOTOS

Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Sara Ali Khan And Other Bollywood Divas Arrive In Style At Beauty Awards, See Pics

+29PHOTOS

Kiara Advani, Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Kartik Aaryan, Varun Dhawan Among Celebrities Spotted Out And About