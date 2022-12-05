Vitamins That Can Help You Look Younger

Maintaining healthy skin and a youthful body is possible by making a few small changes to your eating habits. Healthy skin begins from the inside, no matter what cream or treatment you use. Since old skin cells are constantly dying and being replaced, an ongoing supply of nutrients is necessary to support this rapid turnover.

Your skin will be nourished if you eat the right combination of meals. You can eat your way to younger-looking skin. The consumption of vitamin and mineral-rich foods can slow down the ageing process.

Here’s a list of nutrients that can slow down the ageing process:

Vitamin A

Carotenoids are phytonutrients that are found in the cells of some plants. These plant pigments give fruits and vegetables their yellow, orange, red and pink colours. The body converts these carotenoid pigments into vitamin A, which has anti-ageing and antioxidant properties. In a study from Seoul National University in South Korea, carotenoids have actually been shown to slow cellular ageing. A variety of foods contain it, including sweet potatoes, tomatoes, watermelon, carrots, and mangoes.

Vitamin B3

The body produces and uses Vitamin B3, also known as niacinamide, to turn carbohydrates, fats, and proteins into energy. It is one of the eight B-complex vitamins and is also known to benefit the brain and digestive systems. Vitamin B3 helps skin functions such as moisture retention, fat balance or microcirculation.

Niacin can also be made by the body from amino acids. Niacin also comes in a variety of forms, including niacinamide, which is well known for having many health benefits for the skin. The consumption of garlic, onions, asparagus, chicken, mushrooms, barley, oats, bananas, kombucha and kimchi can boost vitamin B3.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C combats free radicals that cause oxidative stress to the skin and hasten skin ageing. It is crucial for the skin cells’ ability to produce collagen, which supports skin structure and prevents early indications of ageing.

Vitamin C is beneficial in another way. Vitamin C is required for the creation of collagen in skin cells. Collagen is the protein which gives skin its youthful elasticity. Citrus fruits, blackcurrants, guava, parsley, kale, kiwis, yellow peppers, broccoli, and brussels sprouts are rich in vitamin C.

Vitamin D

This vitamin is important for the immune system and is an antioxidant. The micronutrient also improves skin cell growth and repair. Vitamin D is also necessary for having a healthy metabolism. Vitamin D is naturally found in oily sea fish like sardines, salmon, herring, anchovies, and mackerel, along with red meat and egg yolks.

Vitamin E

Tocopherol, also known as alpha-tocopherol, is the most biologically active form of Vitamin E. It aids in moisture retention to keep your skin looking young and healthy. Vitamin E can be found in foods like sunflower seeds, vegetable oils, almonds, almonds, avocado and salmon.

