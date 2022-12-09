Viva Magenta: Pantone's Colour For 2023 Is Exuberant and Unconventional

Powerful, captivating, optimistic and empowering. Pantone’s designated colour of the year 2023 is unconventional and reflects a certain positive energy. 2023’s Viva Magenta feels like a big leap from 2022’s Very Peri. It’s great to see how our energies have been transitioning since 2020, from calmness, belief, excitement to empowerment, subtle boldness and much confidence in our everyday fashion.

“After two or three devastating years of gloomy pandemic and volatile geo political situations , 2023 is a year where exuberance, optimism and gaiety is desired and viva Magenta , a hybrid , vivid bold pinkish red colour signifies boldness ,joy and confidence. It is a colour of celebration and hope and will signify positivity and power," says Shruti Sancheti, designer.

For designer Anushree Parekh, vivid magenta is a very vibrant and strong shade. “It’s mysterious yet very confident. The pink tinge makes it feminine yet very strong headed. It’s a perfect tone which would be in trend across season, across categories," she says.

Like the experts at Pantone, we all associate this new colour with joy, optimistic celebration, strength, dynamism. It reflects a certain positive energy that we haven’t experienced for the last few years.

Barbie inspired

After a Pinktastic year all thanks to Valentino, the coming year, we are taking it a notch draker by having the eclectic magenta. “It fun, hopeful and most importantly joyous and bold. This deeper fuschia tone gradually expands this Barbie core trend which is and was very much in vogue all of last year. It’s a very statement making shade and reflects feminine power at its funkiest best," feels Aniket Satam

A New Beginning

Mitali Joshi, Creative Lead and Designer, BoStreet, says, “The colour is very powerful to look at as it expresses a sense of fearlessness and audacity. The depth of the hue is bound to give structure and statement to the outfits. Interestingly, Viva Magenta is like a solo artist."

Monotonal styling best suits the colour. “Powersuits, silk blouses, tailored trousers would be the perfect silhouettes to sport in this color. It is a powerful colour to carry at work and a beautiful colour to flaunt in the evening making it one of the most wholesome hues and hence easiest to add to your wardrobe," adds Joshi.

