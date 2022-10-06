Vrat-Friendly Sabudana Food Items You Must Try During Fasting

Sabudana is one of the most common food items to be used for vrat recipes during fasting. These small round-shaped spongy food are also known as Tapioca pearls and are made purely from Tapioca roots and have no gluten. Due to its versatility, you can make multiple mouth-watering food dishes with sabudana or sago. What makes sabudana recipes interesting is also the fact that it helps keep you feeling full for a longer period of time.

Vrat or no vrat, you should definitely try these sabudana recipes:

Sabudana Chiwda

This tasty and crispy snack is made from nylon sabudana, dry fruits like raisins, and cashews. As per your preference, you can add red chili powder or green chilies to add some spiciness. All you need to do is fry all the items in some oil and assemble them together to enjoy a delicious snack.

Sabudana Thalipeeth

Instead of the deep-fried oily sabudana wadas, opt for a healthier option, Sabudana Thalipeeth. It is a crispy yet soft pancake made with these starchy pearls, mashed potatoes, peanuts, and some spices for the tastebuds. Make the mixture and add some coriander leaves, ginger, jeera, and lemon drops and spread it on a pan, and let it roast. You can pair it with raita.

Sabudana Kheer

This is a creamy pudding dessert that requires just sabudana, milk, and sugar. For garnishing, you can use cashews, almonds, pistachios, and raisins, and also add some rose petals.

Sabudana Idli

Switch from the regular idli to sabudana idli on vrat. It is quite easy to make, is soft and good for the stomach, and tastes delicious with a spicy chutney made during vrats. For the idli, you just need these ingredients - sabudana, semolina (suji), curd, and salt.

For the chutney, you can use grated coconut, dry red chillies, coriander seeds, and salt.

Sabudana Dosa

A twist to the popular south-Indian dish is the sabudana dosa. It is soft and savoury and is made of sabudana, idli rice, and urad dal. Make the batter and prepare it as you would make your dosa and have it with the spicy chutney.

Reminder- When you make any recipe with sabudana, you have to soak them in water for a few hours.

