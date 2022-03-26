Walking Can Help You Lose Weight, But Only If You Follow These Tips

A study says that if a person walks 10,000 steps every day, his weight starts decreasing and the body fat begins to disappear within a few days. According to medical news, it is critical for people who want to lose weight solely through walking to walk at least 10,000 steps per day. However, if you don’t have time for this, you can achieve it by changing some of your habits.

Use stairs instead of a lift.

Park the car a little far and go to the office or market on foot.

Walk after lunch. In the office, go outside to get water on your own

According to one study, women who walked for at least an hour three days a week for 12 weeks reduced waist by 1.1-inch and body fat by 1.5%.

Walk quickly

When you walk quickly, your body burns calories at an alarming rate. If you want to lose weight, start slowly and then walk quickly after 5 minutes.

Wrist weight

When you walk while wearing a weight vest, you burn fat 12 to 15% faster. As a result, walk with a weighted vest band.

Climb to the top

Walking in the hill area burns more calories. As a result, if you walk in the uphill area three times a week, it will benefit you more.

Pay attention to posture

When you walk by stretching your stomach and looking forward in the proper posture, it benefits your body. Hence, always walk straight and forward.

Train in between

You can build muscles faster and look fitter if you do squats, pushups, pullups, burpees, and other exercises while walking.

