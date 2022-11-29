Walnuts: All You Need To Know About Their Health Benefits

Nuts and seeds are not only good for health, but are also delicious snacks. They help you maintain a healthy diet, especially during the autumn and winter seasons. If you are looking for the one that’s a cut above the rest, then it is walnuts. They are extremely nutrient-dense, since they have high amounts of plant proteins, phytochemicals and antioxidants, along with other nutritious fibres. But did you know walnuts have a long rich history of its own?

History Of Walnuts

Walnuts are one of the oldest plant-based food known to man, dating back to 7,000 BCE. The nut’s origin is in Persia. They came to Central Asia and China, and the silk route played the main role in their export. The walnuts were traded first to Greece by the armies of Alexander the Great and later were spread throughout Europe by the Romans.

Walnut is also associated with mythology. In Greek mythology, walnut was a symbol of wisdom and was dedicated to Zeus, the god of the sky. In Roman mythology, walnut was dedicated to Jupiter, the god of sky and thunder. According to legend, when the gods walked upon the earth, they lived on walnuts. This led us to the scientific name of the walnut, Juglans Regia.

Walnut also has the following health benefits:

Healthy heart

The Journal of Nutrition reports that the consumption of walnuts may reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease, and that its oil provides more favourable benefits to endothelial functions.

Weight loss

There have been studies that suggest that the energy absorbed from them is 21 per cent lower than would be expected, based on their nutrients.

Good for brain

The walnuts do look like brains, but they are also good for the brain. Omega-3 fatty acids play a vital role in reducing oxidative stress in the brain; but also by helping to improve brain signalling and neurogenesis.

Can help lower blood pressure

Some studies have suggested that eating walnuts may help lower blood pressure, including in people with high blood pressure.

Healthy gut

An unhealthy composition of your microbiota can contribute to inflammation and disease in your gut or anywhere in the body, which leads to an increase in the risk of obesity, heart disease and even cancer. Having walnuts may be a way to support the health of your microbiota and your gut.

