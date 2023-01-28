Do you want to work on your muscle strength? Adding certain fruits to your everyday diet is essential. Following a fitness regime and eating these fruits will surely help you gain muscle strength, a chiselled body and six-pack abs like Shah Rukh Khan in Pathaan. The actor went through a physical transformation for this box-office hit. For bodybuilding and muscle strength, a healthy diet and fitness routine are a must. Eat these below-given fruits daily and see the changes for yourself.

Watermelon

Advertisement

This juicy fruit contains citrulline, which later turns into nitrous oxide in your body. Nitrous oxide facilitates nutrient recovery and increases blood flow to the muscles, both of which are beneficial for muscle growth. Watermelon is hydrating and beneficial for bodybuilding. So why are you still waiting? Time to experience melon buck feelings!

Apple

Apples, one of the most consumed fruits worldwide, contain a significant amount of protein (about 1 gm per fruit). Even though it won’t give you muscles overnight, it’s a simple and practical way to make those gains. One of the best protein-rich snacks you can consume is apple slices with peanut butter spread on them. Eating an apple before working out is advised by gym instructors as it helps to build muscle growth.

Avocado

Avocados are a fantastic source of protein, vitamins, and good fats. They are ideal for adding to salads or smoothies to give them an extra protein boost. About 3g of protein can be found in one cup of avocado! This makes it an amazing option for people who want to gain muscle strength. Eating avocado helps tone the muscles as it is a rich source of fibre.

Dragon Fruit

If you want good health, then you must consume dragon fruit daily. Besides being healthy, it has a sweet and fresh taste. Vitamin C, protein, fibre, carotene and antioxidants are found in plenty in it. It lowers cholesterol and prevents problems like heart disease. In addition, if there is a lack of blood in your body, then it also provides relief from this.

Advertisement

Bananas

Bananas are high in carbohydrates; thus they help replenish muscle glycogen stores and stop the breakdown of muscle. Additionally, they’re a fantastic source of potassium, an electrolyte essential for healthy muscular contraction. Bananas are a great pre-or post-workout snack because they are simple to eat, loaded with potassium, and contain a decent amount of protein

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News here