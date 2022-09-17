Want a Healthy and Thick Beard? Here’s How You Can Make Natural Beard Oils at Home

From Nathulal’s iconic “moochein" to a host of beard styles, men’s grooming has come a long way over the years. Although a lot of men dream of growing a healthy and luscious beard, some of them face the issue of a patchy beard. Slow or no growth of facial hair can be caused by genetics, alopecia areata and hormonal imbalances, among other reasons.

While growing a beard is a task in itself, grooming and maintaining it is an ever bigger hustle. In order to make men’s grooming convenient, a myriad of brands has come up with a wide range of grooming products. However, to attain a thick and healthy beard, beard oil should do the trick.

If you don’t want to burn a hole in your pocket by purchasing expensive beard oils on the market, then you can make them at home using natural ingredients. Natural beard oil is not only inexpensive but also doesn’t have any side effects on the skin or facial hair, unlike some chemical-infused beard oils out there.

Here’s how you can make natural beard oil at home:

Coconut Oil

Coconut oil has excellent moisturising properties, which will help keep your beard soft. For making this beard oil, add 10 drops of rosemary oil or lavender oil to a 50 ml bottle of extra virgin coconut oil and mix them well. Apply it to your beard at bedtime and leave it overnight. Wash the oil off using a face wash and water the next morning.

Tea Tree Oil

Tea tree oil is known to have antibacterial, antifungal and antioxidant agents. It not only helps improve the quality of the beard but also gives it a pleasant fragrance. For this, take two drops of tea tree oil and eucalyptus oil each. Mix them well with sweet almond oil. Massage this oil into your beard and wash your face thoroughly with water after 15 minutes.

Eucalyptus oil

Eucalyptus oil promotes beard growth as it comprises antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties. For this, add 2-3 drops of eucalyptus oil to 6 tablespoons of olive oil and mix them well. Apply the oil to your beard and let it stay for 30 minutes before washing it off with cold water.

