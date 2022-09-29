Want A Healthy Relationship? Boost Your Emotional Intelligence Levels

Strong and healthy relationships play an important role in a person’s life. They can help boost self-esteem and lower anxiety levels. Your emotional intelligence quotient can majorly contribute to a healthy relationship. There are quite a few ways to improve your emotional intelligence levels. According to Inc.com, these tips can boost the emotional intelligence quotient in an individual:

Improve your listening skills

They pay attention to even minuscule details of a conversation. After carefully analyzing the details, they give a well-structured response. Properly listening to others before replying helps in avoiding misunderstandings and is also a sign of showing respect.

Take criticism positively

Advertisement

Taking criticism positively is an important sign of an emotionally intelligent person. Such people are capable enough to figure out ways to use constructive criticism to their benefit. They are most likely to not get upset over receiving criticism.

Top showsha video

Maintain positive attitude

Emotionally intelligent people are well aware of the moods of people around them and are likely to adapt to their environment efficiently. They know exactly what to do in order to have a cheerful day. They are usually extremely optimistic with their approach towards anything and everything in life.

Leadership skills

People with higher levels of emotional intelligence have excellent leadership skills. They set high standards for themselves and also aim to set an example for others. They like to take initiative and also possess problem-solving skills.

Being sympathetic towards others

Emotionally intelligent people know how to show affection and care for others. They understand that being sympathetic towards everyone is a strength, not a weakness. Showing affection for someone paves the way for mutual respect. It also helps to understand people with varied opinions and perspectives. By empathizing, emotionally intelligent people can connect with others easily. It also helps them strengthen their bond with those close to them. This is also why they prove to be good leaders in society.

Read all the Latest Lifestyle News and Breaking News here